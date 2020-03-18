Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Seaborn and EdgeUno announce free IP offering for eligible institutions in the Americas in support of COVID-19 response

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seaborn Networks, a leading developer-owner-operator of transoceanic subsea fiber optic cable systems (Seaborn), announced today that Seaborn is supporting EdgeUno and together they are enhancing their IP and Infrastructure Partnership to offer 90 days of free Internet connectivity across their respective Americas networks to non-profit/not-for-profit organizations, educational programs, state and municipal governments, public health care providers, and non-government organizations.

This free internet connectivity is offered during the next 90 days to help these qualifying organizations accelerate remote learning, work-from-home, governance, support, medicine and research. This offering is available within the EdgeUno-Seaborn partnership network, which includes the countries of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Argentina and Peru.  The 90-day free Internet connectivity has no obligation for the customer to extend beyond the free period.

“Providing free Internet connectivity is our way of supporting communities in the Americas to quickly implement government-recommended social distancing guidelines,” said Mehmet Akcin, CEO of EdgeUno.  “Access to high capacity Internet will hopefully help local, state and regional institutions in this challenging environment.”

 “By alleviating this particular financial constraint in the provision of IP, we hope to reduce the strain on these organizations to enable them to execute on their respective missions during this health crisis,” said Seaborn’s CEO Larry Schwartz.

For more information on obtaining this free service as a qualifying organization, please contact people.first@seabornnetworks.com

For all media enquiries, please contact Kate Wilson
media-relations@seabornnetworks.com

About Seaborn Networks
Seaborn Networks is a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, including Seabras-1 between São Paulo and New York. Seabras-1 is the only direct POP to POP system between São Paulo and New York metro, offering the lowest latency route between the B3 exchange in São Paulo and the trading exchanges of New Jersey. Seaborn’s industry leading service delivery and performance combined with our new IP and Ethernet service offerings broadens our solutions driven approach and commitment to always exceeding the service expectations of our customers. For more information please visit www.seabornnetworks.com. Follow us on Linked In.

Media Contact:
Kate Wilson
media-relations@seabornnetworks.com

About EdgeUno:
Co-founded in Silicon Valley by former Microsoft, Yahoo! and Terremark executives, EdgeUno provides unparalleled datacenter and managed cloud services focused in Latin America. EdgeUno entered the market in 2019 by acquiring major Colombian service provider RedUno with the goal of making it simpler to deploy and operate infrastructure across Latin America. EdgeUno has recently expanded its footprint to Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Media Contact:
Diana Villamizar –  press@edgeuno.com

Primary Logo

Seaborn & EdgeUno provide help for institutions during COVID-19 crisis

Free IP Offering in the Americas from Seaborn & EdgeUno for eligible institutions

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:08pS IMMO : resolves share repurchase programme
PU
02:08pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP's Response to COVID-19
PU
02:08pQIAGEN N : launches QIAstat-Dx test kit for detection of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Europe following CE marking
PU
02:06pGOLDCLIFF RESOURCE : Provides Drilling Update and COVID-19 Preparedness
AQ
02:06pCareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Announces Substantial Actions to Further Increase Access to Care During Coronavirus Pandemic
GL
02:04pMEDIA CENTRAL : MediaCentral Releases First National Cover Story with NOW Magazine and the Straight Collaborating to Report on COVID-19
AQ
02:04pTAUBMAN CENTERS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Taubman Centers, Inc. - TCO
BU
02:03pTrump administration wants to send taxpayers $500 billion, $50 billion in loans for airlines
RE
02:03pEVR : COVID-19 Strategy Update
PU
02:03pNATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : Thanks Its good4u Crew With Additional Benefits
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3PEUGEOT : France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Unions urge Airbus to extend output freeze due to virus fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group