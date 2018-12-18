Log in
Seaborne Airlines Returning to the Dominican Republic with Nonstop San Juan – Santiago Service Starting February 14, 2019

12/18/2018 | 08:55pm CET

Everyday Low Fares Available at SeaborneAirlines.com

Seaborne Airlines is returning to the Dominican Republic with nonstop service between San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) and Santiago de los Caballeros Dominican Republic’s Cibao International Airport (STI) starting February 14, 2019.

The initial service will operate three days per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and will increase to daily service May 23 – September 3, 2019.

In addition, the new service offers opportunities to experience nearby favorite vacation destinations, including the beaches of Puerto Plata, the birthplace of tourism in the Dominican Republic, and the peace, tranquility and nature of Jarabacoa, the country’s most popular eco-tourism destination.

“We are thrilled that Seaborne is returning to the Dominican market which shares historical cultural and economic ties with Puerto Rico,” said Seaborne’s Chief Operating Officer Captain Jesus Medina. “We also look forward to providing those who previously traveled this route with our airline partner JetBlue continuity of flights with Seaborne’s safe, reliable and friendly service.

Seaborne’s everyday low fares make it easier to travel throughout the Caribbean and do not require an advance purchase. Seaborne’s last-minute fares (subject to availability) are approximately 40 percent lower than today’s existing carrier fares purchased less than seven days before departure.

Seaborne Airlines’ San Juan, Puerto Rico – Santiago, Dominican Republic service effective February 14, 2019;

    Departure   Arrival   Flight #   Stops   Frequency
San Juan, PR – Santiago, DR   11:15 am   12:45 pm   4620   0   Mon, Wed, Fri*
Santiago, DR – San Juan, PR   1:15 pm   2:45 pm   4620   0   Mon, Wed, Fri*

*Service increases to daily May 23 – September 3, 2019.

For reservations, visit www.seaborneairlines.com. Travelers in the Dominican Republic may also call 809-566-8574.

About Seaborne Airlines

Seaborne Airlines has been operating in the Caribbean for over 25 years and is one of the largest regional carriers in the Caribbean with over 1,500 monthly flights. Seaborne serves San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport, St. Thomas airport and seaplane base, St. Croix airport and seaplane base, Anguilla, Antigua, Tortola, Dominica, Saint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis with convenient online check-in and TSA pre-check offered in most destinations.

Earlier this year Seaborne was acquired by Silver Airways. The acquisition has brought together the two strongest independent regional airlines with similar Saab 340B fleets, complementary route networks, and common codeshare and interline partners. With the upcoming deployment of Silver’s new fleet of state-of-the-art ATR-600s across both networks, the combined airline will have an expanded range, allowing it to better serve passengers and markets.

The combined airline continues operating Silver Airways’ route network in Florida, the Bahamas and beyond under the Silver Airways brand and Seaborne’s route network throughout Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Caribbean under the Seaborne name. The total fleet consists Saab 340s and de Havilland Twin Otter seaplane aircraft. Silver is also the North American launch customer for the new eco-friendly ATR-600 aircraft in the U.S. For additional information, visit www.seaborneairlines.com.


© Business Wire 2018
