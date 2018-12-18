Seaborne Airlines Returning to the Dominican Republic with Nonstop San Juan – Santiago Service Starting February 14, 2019

Seaborne
Airlines is returning to the Dominican Republic with nonstop service
between San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) and
Santiago de los Caballeros Dominican Republic’s Cibao International
Airport (STI) starting February 14, 2019.
The initial service will operate three days per week on Mondays,
Wednesdays and Fridays, and will increase to daily service May 23 –
September 3, 2019.
In addition, the new service offers opportunities to experience nearby
favorite vacation destinations, including the beaches of Puerto Plata,
the birthplace of tourism in the Dominican Republic, and the peace,
tranquility and nature of Jarabacoa, the country’s most popular
eco-tourism destination.
“We are thrilled that Seaborne is returning to the Dominican market
which shares historical cultural and economic ties with Puerto Rico,”
said Seaborne’s Chief Operating Officer Captain Jesus Medina. “We also
look forward to providing those who previously traveled this route with
our airline partner JetBlue continuity of flights with Seaborne’s safe,
reliable and friendly service.
Seaborne’s everyday low fares make it easier to travel throughout the
Caribbean and do not require an advance purchase. Seaborne’s last-minute
fares (subject to availability) are approximately 40 percent lower than
today’s existing carrier fares purchased less than seven days before
departure.
Seaborne Airlines’ San Juan, Puerto Rico – Santiago, Dominican
Republic service effective February 14, 2019;
|
|
|
Departure
|
|
Arrival
|
|
Flight #
|
|
Stops
|
|
Frequency
|
|
San Juan, PR – Santiago, DR
|
|
11:15 am
|
|
12:45 pm
|
|
4620
|
|
0
|
|
Mon, Wed, Fri*
|
|
Santiago, DR – San Juan, PR
|
|
1:15 pm
|
|
2:45 pm
|
|
4620
|
|
0
|
|
Mon, Wed, Fri*
|
*Service increases to daily May 23 – September 3, 2019.
For reservations, visit www.seaborneairlines.com.
Travelers in the Dominican Republic may also call 809-566-8574.
About Seaborne Airlines
Seaborne
Airlines has been operating in the Caribbean for over 25 years and
is one of the largest regional carriers in the Caribbean with over 1,500
monthly flights. Seaborne serves San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marin
International Airport, St. Thomas airport and seaplane base, St. Croix
airport and seaplane base, Anguilla, Antigua, Tortola, Dominica, Saint
Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis with convenient online check-in and TSA
pre-check offered in most destinations.
Earlier this year Seaborne was acquired by Silver
Airways. The acquisition has brought together the two strongest
independent regional airlines with similar Saab 340B fleets,
complementary route networks, and common codeshare and interline
partners. With the upcoming deployment of Silver’s new fleet of
state-of-the-art ATR-600s across both networks, the combined airline
will have an expanded range, allowing it to better serve passengers and
markets.
The combined airline continues operating Silver Airways’ route network
in Florida, the Bahamas and beyond under the Silver Airways brand and
Seaborne’s route network throughout Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and
the Caribbean under the Seaborne name. The total fleet consists Saab
340s and de Havilland Twin Otter seaplane aircraft. Silver is also the
North American launch customer for the new eco-friendly ATR-600 aircraft
in the U.S. For additional information, visit www.seaborneairlines.com.
