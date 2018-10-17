Seabury Capital Assists in Launching Zephyrus Aviation Capital

Seabury Capital Group LLC (“Seabury Capital”) announced today its role
as sole investment banking advisor on the successful acquisition of a
leased portfolio of 21 aircraft by Zephyrus Aviation Capital
(“Zephyrus”).
Zephyrus is a fleet management solutions provider to lessors and
commercial airlines focused on mid- to end-of-life aircraft and related
engine leasing and trading. Seabury Capital leveraged its extensive
industry relationships to identify the opportunity and then arranged for
Zephyrus’ best-in-class management team and equity sponsor to acquire
the inaugural aircraft portfolio from Dublin-based Avolon. Zephyrus is
capitalized by Virgo Investment Group (“Virgo”) as majority equity
sponsor, with Seabury Capital retaining a minority stake.
Zephyrus is led by a highly-experienced team of former CIT Aerospace
executives. Tony Diaz, former President of CIT Aerospace, and Damon
D’Agostino, former Chief Commercial Officer of CIT Aerospace, are the
company’s non-executive Chairman and President & CEO, respectively. In
addition, Robert Meade, CIT’s former Head of Marketing, is Chief
Commercial Officer, and Richard Genge, CIT’s former Assistant Vice
President – Marketing & Asset Sales, is Vice President.
“We believe strongly in capitalizing on this robust market opportunity
within the aircraft leasing sector, which is a critical next step in
advancing Seabury Capital’s investment and merchant banking strategy,”
said Seabury Capital’s Global Head of Investment and Merchant Banking
and Seabury Corporate Finance President & CEO Patrick Henry Dowling. “We
will leverage our global presence, core competency, and industry
expertise within the aviation and aerospace industries to drive the
growth trajectory for Zephyrus, bringing value to both our leasing
partners and airline customers throughout the aircraft ownership
lifecycle.”
Mark Perez, Virgo Founding Partner, noted: “Seabury was a driving force
in Zephyrus achieving its early goals of acquiring the initial portfolio
and successfully accessing the ABS market. We are excited to have
Seabury Capital as a value-add partner in the business and look forward
to working together on the next chapter of the Zephyrus story.”
Seabury Capital, alongside the Zephyrus management team, originated the
opportunity to acquire the 21-aircraft portfolio, comprising
predominantly narrowbody aircraft, which are on lease to 19 lessees in
14 countries. In addition, Seabury Capital also led the campaign to
finance the purchase of the assets which resulted in the company issuing
its first structured ABS financing, ZCAP 2018-1, which consists of a
single Class A tranche of loans in the initial principal amount of
$336.6 million, with a fixed coupon of 4.605% yielding 5.153%. Deutsche
Bank acted as sole structuring agent. The loans have been rated A / A by
S&P Global Ratings and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, respectively.
“We are honored to have been side by side with the Zephyrus team in
bringing this exciting platform to market in a relatively short time
span,” said Seabury Capital Managing Director Stephan Krastev. “We are
also extremely proud to have provided strategic and analytical support
during the acquisition and financing process, as well as the portfolio
underwriting. We look forward to assisting Zephyrus in its growth stage
of development.”
Damon D’Agostino, Zephyrus Aviation Capital President & CEO, commented:
“It has been a pleasure working with the Seabury Capital team. Zephyrus
launching its platform, purchasing a portfolio of aircraft, and
structuring an ABS are all complex workstreams in their own right.
Combining the three at one time really requires skill and know-how. The
Seabury Capital team’s combination of industry expertise, relationships,
and analytical ability gave us an edge in the process.”
ABOUT ZEPHYRUS AVIATION CAPITAL
Zephyrus Aviation Capital is an aircraft and engine leasing & trading
company led by a team of industry veterans and focused on aircraft that
are in the mid to mature stage of their lifecycle. Utilizing
unparalleled industry relationships, leveraging a proven industry track
record of transactional success and employing innovative strategies,
Zephyrus Aviation Capital is a fleet management solutions provider with
a customer-centric approach that creates value for all stakeholders.
Zephyrus Aviation Capital’s in-depth knowledge of aviation assets
coupled with industry leading partnerships allows for innovative
solutions across the aviation industry. www.zacap.aero
ABOUT VIRGO INVESTMENT GROUP
Virgo is an opportunistic investor targeting both asset-based credit and
structured equity transactions. Founded in 2009, Virgo has invested over
$1 billion across the firm's Core Industries, including aviation. Virgo
invests in market dislocations and areas of corporate change targeting
both less efficient market segments and identified themes (or "market
seams"). Virgo is an actively engaged investor that seeks to contribute
ideas, strategy, and human capital to the harvesting of value
post-investment and has a history of partnering with founder
entrepreneurs and management teams. www.virgo-llc.com
ABOUT SEABURY CAPITAL GROUP
Seabury Capital Group LLC (“Seabury Capital”) operates a number of
specialty finance, investment banking, technology and software companies
with a core focus anchored in aviation, aerospace & defense, maritime,
and financial services & technology. Since its founding in 1995, Seabury
Capital has taken ownership stakes in software and asset management
businesses servicing the aviation and travel industries. Within the last
few years, Seabury Capital has expanded its portfolio by investing in
early stage startup companies within the financial technology industry
and structured investment products. In addition, Seabury Capital owns
and operates FINRA and FCA regulated investment banking services firms
in the U.S. and U.K., respectively, serving external clients as well as
assisting the companies in which Seabury Capital has invested. Seabury
Capital has operations in New York, Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Cordoba,
Dallas, Dublin, Durban, Edison (NJ), Hong Kong, Houston, Jersey City,
London, Los Angeles, Manila, Minneapolis, Singapore, Summit (NJ),
Stamford (CT), and Tokyo. www.seaburycapital.com
