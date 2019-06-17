Seabury Capital Strengthens Investment and Merchant Banking Team

Company Leverages Global Presence, Robust Expertise & Proven Capabilities to Deliver Enhanced Solutions to Challenges Facing the Aviation, A&D, and Maritime Industries

Seabury Corporate Finance, a subsidiary of Seabury Capital Group LLC (“Seabury Capital”) announced today at the onset of the 2019 Paris Airshow further expansion of its industry-leading investment and merchant banking team to bolster leadership and sustain business growth. The actions advance the group’s efforts to deliver the broadest spectrum of solutions to address challenges facing the Aviation, Aerospace & Defense (“A&D”), and Maritime industries.

“Our value add to our clients is Seabury Capital’s global presence, core competency, and industry expertise. Our goal is to become our clients’ most trusted advisor,” noted Seabury Capital’s Senior Managing Director, Corporate Finance and Investment Banking, as well as Seabury Corporate Finance’s President & CEO Patrick Henry Dowling. “We never treat our client engagements as just a ‘cradle to grave’ deal, but rather a ’cradle to resurrection’ relationship. Our philosophy and strategy ensure maintaining and further executing on our clients’ long-term sell-side, buy-side, capital raises, and strategic reviews to achieve their goals and objectives.”

Under Dowling’s leadership, Seabury Corporate Finance has solidified its management team with seasoned executives, who boast decades of deep industry experience coupled with an extensive network of global relationships at the highest executive levels:

Oliver Althoff, who has recently joined the company, is Managing Director, Capital Markets and Debt Financing

who has recently joined the company, is Managing Director, Engine Leasing and Parts & Supply Chain Finance Stephan Krastev , Managing Director, Investment Banking & Merchant Banking North America and Asia George Weinmann, who has recently joined that company, is Executive Director

, Managing Director, Investment Banking & Merchant Banking Europe and South America Edward M. A. Zimny , President and CEO, Seabury Maritime Patrick Bird , Managing Director, Advisory Henry W. Juan III , Managing Director, Investment and Merchant Banking Fernando Leher, Executive Director Jonathan Montbach , Executive Director, Investment and Merchant Banking Nikos Petrakakos , Vice President, Maritime Environmental Innovation

“We are very pleased to see continued growth of our Seabury Corporate Finance team as an integral part of Seabury Capital, which has enhanced our company’s core businesses and positioned it for further growth,” said Seabury Capital Group Chairman & CEO, John E. Luth. “The Seabury Capital businesses are global in reach and widely recognized for market-leading and state-of-the-art services and products that leverage the strength of worldwide presence, keen commercial insights, and proven capabilities to benefit our clients across many industries.”

ABOUT SEABURY CAPITAL GROUP

Seabury Corporate Finance is a division of Seabury Capital Group LLC (“Seabury Capital”), which operates a number of specialty finance, investment and merchant banking, technology, and software companies with a core focus anchored in aviation, aerospace & defense, maritime, and financial services & technology.

Since its founding in 1995, Seabury Capital has taken ownership stakes in software and asset management businesses servicing the aviation and travel industries. Within the last few years, Seabury Capital has expanded its portfolio by investing in early stage startup companies within the financial technology industry and structured investment products. In addition, Seabury Capital owns and operates FINRA and FCA regulated investment banking services firms in the U.S. and U.K., respectively, serving external clients as well as assisting the companies in which Seabury Capital has invested. Seabury Capital has operations in New York, Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Cordoba, Dallas, Dublin, Durban, Edison (NJ), Hong Kong, Houston, Jersey City, London, Los Angeles, Manila, Minneapolis, Singapore, Summit (NJ), Stamford (CT), and Tokyo. Reference Seabury Capital at www.seaburycapital.com.

