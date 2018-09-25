Seabury Solutions :’ Alkym to Support Air Busan and KAEMS

Seabury Solutions, a subsidiary of New York-based Seabury Capital Group
LLC and the market leader in providing Information Technology solutions
for the aviation industry, announced a recently established partnership
with PartDB Co., Ltd. (”PartDB”), the Republic of Korea-based leading
provider of Engineering IT and VR solutions, as part of continued
strategy to expand its global client base.
The partnership is aimed to grow the companies’ Asia Pacific customer
base for Seabury Solutions’ line of software solutions that enable
airline customers to digitally transform operations and enhance their
ability to meet demand from the fast-expanding aviation market.
Building rapidly upon the partnership, the company unveiled two new
customers in the region for its Alkym solution:
-
Air Busan, South Korea’s largest low-cost carrier (“LCC”) and a
subsidiary of Asiana Airlines, which became the region’s Alkym launch
customer; and
-
Korea Aviation Engineering & Maintenance Service Ltd (“KAEMS”), a
subsidiary of Korean Aerospace Industries (“KAI”), Seoul’s first
aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) company.
“When you work with the best-in-class, as we do through our partnership
with PartDB, the growth opportunities will follow in any region,” said
Seabury Solutions Regional Sales Manager, APAC, Carlos Bianchi. “In
collaboration with PartDB, we successfully completed the most rigorous
tender processes competing with all the tier 1 vendors in this market.
We proved to both Air Busan and KAI that Alkym was the ideal solution
for their operations.”
Air Busan has begun the implementation of Alkym, with the airline
incorporating eleven Alkym modules to manage its aircraft technical
operations. KAEMS‘ Alkym implementation will form the backbone of the
technology the company intends to utilize for MRO work on a local LCC
due to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2018.
“We have been working closely with Seabury Solutions’ APAC sales team
over the past years to create this foundation,” commented PartDB Chief
Executive Officer Jinsang Hwang. “The dedication enabled us to announce
the largest LCC airline in the region, Air Busan, as Alkym’s launch
customer, and establish the working environment of KAEMS. There were
many global players seeking this business but our local presence coupled
with the best-of-breed solution proved to be the winning formula.”
ABOUT PARTDB CO, LTD.
PartDB Co, Ltd. (“PartDB”) was established resulting from think-tanks in
KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology) in 1999. Its
shareholders belong to experts groups of CAD and PLM of Korea. PartDB
has actively worked in the Information technology field of key
industries such as national defense and Power Plant Industry. Major
products and core technologies such International standard information
management system, configuration management system, industrial VR/XR
solutions are fundamental base of the business. http://www.partdb.com/english.htm
ABOUT SEABURY SOLUTIONS
Seabury Solutions is a subsidiary of Seabury Capital LLC and the market
leader in providing Information Technology solutions for the aviation
industry. With more than 15 years of experience and specialization in
the development and implementation of world-class software solutions for
aviation, Seabury Solutions has an unmatched reputation as a provider of
cost-effective solutions in the industry. Three out of the four largest
airlines in the world use the performance management systems built by
Seabury Solutions. www.seaburysolutions.com
ABOUT SEABURY CAPITAL GROUP
Seabury Capital Group LLC (“Seabury Capital”) operates a number of
specialty finance, investment banking, technology and software companies
with a core focus anchored in aviation, aerospace & defense, maritime,
and financial services & technology. Since its founding in 1995, Seabury
Capital has taken ownership stakes in software and asset management
businesses servicing the aviation and travel industries. Within the last
few years, Seabury Capital has expanded its portfolio by investing in
early stage startup companies within the financial technology industry
and structured investment products. In addition, Seabury Capital owns
and operates FINRA and FCA regulated investment banking services firms
in the U.S. and U.K., respectively, serving external clients as well as
assisting the companies in which Seabury Capital has invested. Seabury
Capital has operations in New York, Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Cordoba,
Dallas, Dublin, Durban, Edison (NJ), Hong Kong, Houston, Jersey City,
London, Los Angeles, Manila, Minneapolis, Singapore, Summit (NJ),
Stamford (CT), and Tokyo. www.seaburycapital.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005795/en/