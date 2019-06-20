Sealed Air Announces the Termination of William G. Stiehl as Chief Financial Officer

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) (“Sealed Air” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has terminated the employment of William G. Stiehl as Chief Financial Officer for cause, effective immediately.

Stiehl's termination is related to an internal review by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors in connection with the previously disclosed investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This review followed the Company's receipt of an additional subpoena for documents and information on May 2, 2019, relating to the process by which the Company selected its independent audit firm for the period beginning with fiscal year 2015, and relating to the independence of that audit firm. The Company is continuing to cooperate with the SEC’s investigation.

