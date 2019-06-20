Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sealed Air Announces the Termination of William G. Stiehl as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) (“Sealed Air” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has terminated the employment of William G. Stiehl as Chief Financial Officer for cause, effective immediately.

Stiehl's termination is related to an internal review by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors in connection with the previously disclosed investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This review followed the Company's receipt of an additional subpoena for documents and information on May 2, 2019, relating to the process by which the Company selected its independent audit firm for the period beginning with fiscal year 2015, and relating to the independence of that audit firm. The Company is continuing to cooperate with the SEC’s investigation.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Our portfolio of leading packaging solutions includes Cryovac® brand food packaging, Sealed Air® brand protective packaging, and Bubble Wrap® brand packaging, which collectively enable a safer, more efficient food supply chain and protect valuable goods shipped around the world. Sealed Air generated $4.7 billion in sales in 2018 and has approximately 15,500 employees who serve customers in 123 countries.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:09pCOSTAR : Acquires Off Campus Partners, a Leading Provider of Student Housing Marketplace Content and Technology to Universities
BU
06:08pPHREESIA : Names Dr. Cheryl Pegus and Gillian Munson to its Board of Directors
PR
06:08pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Misled Shareholders According to Lawsuit
BU
06:06pRecent FDA Inspection of KCAS Bioanalytical & Biomarker Services' Kansas City, KS Facility is Successful with No 483s issued
BU
06:01pSammons Financial Group Breaks Ground on New Building for Growing Workforce
GL
06:01pROBLOX ANNOUNCES SUMMER CREATOR CHALLENGE SPONSORED BY THE GLOBAL BLOCKBUSTER GODZILLA : King of the Monsters
BU
05:59pAMOEBA : Changes in the composition of Amoeba's Board of Directors
PU
05:59pBANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Furnished a Form 8-K
BU
05:59pALDERON IRON ORE : Announces AGM Results
AQ
05:58pT2 Capital Management Announces Another Investment in Nashville
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sammons Financial Group Breaks Ground on New Building for Growing Workforce
2ROBLOX ANNOUNCES SUMMER CREATOR CHALLENGE SPONSORED BY THE GLOBAL BLOCKBUSTER GODZILLA: King of the Monster..
3Recent FDA Inspection of KCAS Bioanalytical & Biomarker Services' Kansas City, KS Facility is Successful wi..
4PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC : ROBBINS ARROYO LLP: Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Misled Shareholders According to Laws..
5PHREESIA : Names Dr. Cheryl Pegus and Gillian Munson to its Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About