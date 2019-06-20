Sealed Air Appoints James M. Sullivan as New Chief Financial Officer

Company Reaffirms 2019 Earnings Outlook

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) (“Sealed Air” or the “Company”) today announced it has appointed James M. Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 24, 2019.

Sullivan is a seasoned financial executive with more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles in the industrial and manufacturing sectors. He most recently served as the Executive Vice President and CFO of Joy Global, a manufacturer and servicer of high productivity mining equipment, from 2012 to 2017, where he oversaw the company’s global finance and accounting organization. He previously served as the CFO of Solutia from 2004 until its acquisition by Eastman Chemical Company in 2012. Prior to that, Sullivan spent five years as Solutia’s Vice President and Controller. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Jason Industries.

“Jim brings a wealth of financial and leadership experience to Sealed Air. He joins us at an exciting time as we execute our Reinvent SEE strategy to drive earnings power,” said Ted Doheny, President and CEO of Sealed Air. “Having worked alongside Jim at Joy Global, I have seen firsthand his ability to lead top-notch finance organizations. With his deep industry experience and outstanding track record, Jim will add significant value to our company at this pivotal time.”

“Sealed Air has a tremendous opportunity ahead, and I look forward to contributing to its future success,” said Sullivan. “I am delighted to join Ted and the talented team as we execute on the Reinvent SEE strategy and drive sustainable, profitable growth.”

Company Reaffirms 2019 Earnings Outlook

The Company also reaffirmed its 2019 earnings outlook as discussed on its first quarter 2019 earnings conference call held on May 1, 2019. Sealed Air continues to expect to achieve adjusted EBITDA of approximately $925 million to $945 million and adjusted EPS in the range of $2.65 to $2.75 for full year 2019.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Our portfolio of leading packaging solutions includes Cryovac® brand food packaging, Sealed Air® brand protective packaging, and Bubble Wrap® brand packaging, which collectively enable a safer, more efficient food supply chain and protect valuable goods shipped around the world. Sealed Air generated $4.7 billion in sales in 2018 and has approximately 15,500 employees who serve customers in 123 countries.

