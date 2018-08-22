Log in
Sealink Travel : MD Intention to Retire

08/22/2018 | 02:27am CEST

SeaLink's Chairman, Andrew McEvoy, today announced that Mr Jeffrey Ellison has given notice of his intention to retire as Managing Director of the Company effective from SeaLink's AGM in October 2019. Mr Ellison will remain as CEO until such time as a successor is appointed to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr McEvoy said: 'Jeff has had a remarkable career, steering the company through private ownership, culminating in the IPO of the business in 2013. Under his leadership, SeaLink has become Australia's biggest tourism and transport operator with operations all around the country. He will be leaving the company with great profit growth prospects and balance sheet, a very capable and focussed executive team and strong momentum in the business.'

Reflecting on his time at the helm of SeaLink, Mr Ellison said: 'I consider it an absolute privilege to have led the business as CEO and Managing Director for more than 21 years. During this time, the organisation has transitioned from a small privately owned South Australian based business to ultimately becoming a top 300 publicly listed company on the ASX.'

'I firmly believe that now is the time to give a new generation of leaders the opportunity to build on the strong platform that now exists. The direction and strategy of the organisation is established as an integrated provider of transport and tourism experiences'.

Mr McEvoy said: 'The Board and management have overseen a successful strategy for future growth and we are actively seeking a successor with the energy and drive to implement and enhance the plan'.

Heidrick & Struggles has been appointed by the Sealink Travel Group and will run a comprehensive search including candidates from Australia and overseas.

For more information please call:
Helen McCombie, Citadel Magnus 0411 756 248

Disclaimer

Sealink Travel Group Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 00:26:08 UTC
