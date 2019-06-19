Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sealink Travel : Trading and Operations Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 03:28am EDT

SeaLink Travel Group Limited advises:

  • Anticipated underlying net profit after tax for the 2019 financial year in the range of $22.0 million to $24.0 million;
  • Sale of two Capricornian vessels for $9.9 million, above written down book value; and
  • Outlook more positive, following early signs of improvement in trading environment seen in dining and sightseeing services on Sydney Harbour.

Trading Update

SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK or 'the Company') announced today that it expects its underlying net profit after tax ('NPAT') for the year ended 30 June 2019 will be in the range of approximately $22.0 million to $24.0 million, an increase of approximately $2.4 million to $4.4 million on statutory NPAT of $19.6 million for the year ended 30 June 2018. Underlying NPAT for FY18 was $22.1 million.

During the second half, the Company has experienced softer than expected trading conditions in Sydney and Perth markets, similarly in line with other tourism operators. The Company believes the trading conditions have been impacted by slower growth in inbound international tourism and a subdued overall domestic travel market due to the uncertainty surrounding the May 2019 Federal election.

Sale of Two Capricornian Class Vessels

The Company is pleased to announce that, following a careful review of overall fleet utilisation and future requirements, it has sold two Capricornian vessels to a New Zealand operator for net proceeds of $9.9 million, above the book value of the assets.

Proceeds from the sale of the Capricornian vessels will be applied to reduce net debt and position the Company for future transport and tourism sector acquisitions.

Outlook

The Company has seen early signs of an improved trading environment, with the performance of its dining and sightseeing operations on Sydney Harbour during the Vivid Festival tracking ahead of last year.

Managing Director Jeff Ellison said: 'Whilst overall results for FY19 are anticipated to be an improvement on last year, particularly with the addition of our Fraser Island operations which are performing strongly, we continue to work on strategies to further improve performance and grow the company. I am personally committed to continuing SeaLink's growth strategy.'

For further information, please contact:
Jeff Ellison, Chief Executive and Managing Director, 0407 407 123
Andrew Muir, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, 0423 027 745

Disclaimer

Sealink Travel Group Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 07:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aHMT : Depts lock horns over prime HMT land
AQ
04:16aCOCHIN SHIPYARD : Wage hike for Cochin Shipyard workers
AQ
04:16aAFCON : Anxiety Grips Eagles' Coaches As Key Players Reported Ill
AQ
04:16aBRIGHTER PUBL : expands social initiative for increased well-being among young people with type 1 diabetes.
AQ
04:16aEXXON MOBIL : Rocket hits HQ of oil companies in Iraq, two injured
AQ
04:16aFIREEYE : Canada Opens New Headquarters in Toronto; New office to meet the needs of growing Canadian customer base
AQ
04:16aNET GAMING EUROPE : Head of M&A subscribes for warrants
AQ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aVATHURUTHY ROB : Meeting of stakeholders to be held soon
AQ
04:15aBank of Baroda bag YSCA Trophy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil gains amid U.S.-China trade deal hopes, ECB talk of easing policy
2NIO INC - ADR : NIO : Electric dreams in danger as funding dwindles for China's Tesla challengers
3Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
4NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Suge On Renewed Hopes Of Trade Deal
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : U.S. Bankers Set to Leave Deutsche -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About