Sealink Travel : notes SA Government response to contract extension

10/17/2018 | 02:47am CEST

In 2015, SeaLink Travel Group Limited (SeaLink) requested that the South Australian Government consider extension of SeaLink's existing arrangements for use of the port facilities at Cape Jervis and Penneshaw to underpin further investment by SeaLink in both vessels and South Australia.

SeaLink has been verbally advised by the South Australian Minister for Transport and Planning, Stephan Knoll that the Government has reached a decision in response to that request and decided the use of port infrastructure and facilities will involve a competitive tender to take effect from 1 July 2024 as part of these arrangements.

SeaLink is currently continuing discussions with the Government regarding future arrangements and will update the market as information is available. The current contractual arrangements remain in place until July 2024.

We welcome the Government's decision to move the process forward and provide clarity to SeaLink, its shareholders and the 370 staff we employ in South Australia.

SeaLink has an extensive and growing national footprint including ferry and other operations on Sydney Harbour, several locations in Queensland and Northern Territory, Western Australia and South Australia. Most recently it won the competitive tender to operate the Bruny Island ferry service in Tasmania.

For further information, please contact:
Jeff Ellison, Chief Executive and Managing Director, 0407 407 123
Peter Haynes, Corporate Conversation 0431 862 422

Disclaimer

Sealink Travel Group Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 00:47:01 UTC
