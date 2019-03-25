Sealy & Company : Continues to Pursue Memphis Market with Back to Back Acquisitions in the Distribution Hub

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of its 1,014,00 square foot Class A distribution building in the Memphis market. This acquisition is the 4th transaction in the Memphis area that Sealy has completed since December 2018, marking consistent and rapid growth in the Memphis market. The direct transaction was made on behalf of Sealy Industrial Partners, L.P. (SIP) for an undisclosed amount.

Located at 7755 Polk Lane in Olive Branch, MS, this bulk distribution building is an institutional quality asset in Memphis’ premier DeSoto County submarket. This property offers Williams Sonoma, one of the US’ largest e-commerce retailers, easy access to the Memphis International Airport, the busiest air cargo airport in the United States. Equipped with 66 loading docks, 36-foot clear height, and ample surface parking, this property is among one of the superior distribution buildings in the Memphis area.

“Memphis has become a top market for Sealy, as the properties we’ve acquired here align well with our portfolio goals,” says Chief Investment Officer for Sealy & Company, Scott Sealy Jr. “We are very pleased to acquire a property with a long-term commitment from a quality tenant like William Sonoma, and Sealy is excited about furthering its’ brand in the market."

Sealy’s acquisitions team, led by Jason Gandy and Scott Sealy Jr., worked closely with Hank Martin of NAI Saig to acquire the property from Tratt Properties.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment, and operating company is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in eight offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, LA. and is the sponsor of Sealy Strategic Equity Partners, L.P. (SSEP) and Sealy Industrial Partners, L.P. (SIP).

