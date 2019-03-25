Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sealy & Company : Continues to Pursue Memphis Market with Back to Back Acquisitions in the Distribution Hub

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of its 1,014,00 square foot Class A distribution building in the Memphis market. This acquisition is the 4th transaction in the Memphis area that Sealy has completed since December 2018, marking consistent and rapid growth in the Memphis market. The direct transaction was made on behalf of Sealy Industrial Partners, L.P. (SIP) for an undisclosed amount.

Located at 7755 Polk Lane in Olive Branch, MS, this bulk distribution building is an institutional quality asset in Memphis’ premier DeSoto County submarket. This property offers Williams Sonoma, one of the US’ largest e-commerce retailers, easy access to the Memphis International Airport, the busiest air cargo airport in the United States. Equipped with 66 loading docks, 36-foot clear height, and ample surface parking, this property is among one of the superior distribution buildings in the Memphis area.

“Memphis has become a top market for Sealy, as the properties we’ve acquired here align well with our portfolio goals,” says Chief Investment Officer for Sealy & Company, Scott Sealy Jr. “We are very pleased to acquire a property with a long-term commitment from a quality tenant like William Sonoma, and Sealy is excited about furthering its’ brand in the market."

Sealy’s acquisitions team, led by Jason Gandy and Scott Sealy Jr., worked closely with Hank Martin of NAI Saig to acquire the property from Tratt Properties.

For more news and information regarding Sealy & Company, please visit the company’s website at www.Sealynet.com.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment, and operating company is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in eight offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, LA. and is the sponsor of Sealy Strategic Equity Partners, L.P. (SSEP) and Sealy Industrial Partners, L.P. (SIP).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:11aBIOGEN INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07:11aCHINA, EGYPT NEGOTIATE NEW PROJECTS : Ambassador
AQ
07:11aTECH DATA : AND MANDARINE BRING A FRESH TASTE TO MICROSOFT PARTNER TRAINING; Ecosystem of complementary solutions for Microsoft cloud enables partners to drive growth in managed services, subscriptions and consumption
AQ
07:11aIsrael Approves CytoSorb Registration, CytoSorbents Announces Gad Medical as Distributor
PR
07:10aCADENCE MINERALS : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
07:10aMD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group posts 9% revenue growth in FY 2018
PU
07:10aMD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group announcement of the Annual General Meeting
PU
07:10aGREEN LEADER : Postponement of Board Meeting
PU
07:10aEPRICE : Avviso di deposito Relazione Finanziaria 2018
PU
07:10aHKBN : Appoints Elinor Shiu as Chief Marketing Officer – Residential Services
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag
3ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : EU approves AstraZeneca's drug for adjunct use in Type-1 diabetes
4APERAM : APERAM : Invitation by Aperam S.A. to holders of its outstanding U.S.$300,000,000 0.625 per cent. Net..
5VIACOM : VIACOM : Purchase of Ad Products at Issue

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.