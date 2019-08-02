Sean P Duffy : Congressman Sean Duffy Applauds Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Joe Manchin for Introducing the U.S. Reciprocal Trade Act to Address Foreign Tariffs

Washington DC - Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced S. 2409, the U.S. Reciprocal Trade Act, which would empower the President to address unfair foreign tariffs on US goods. A similar version of this bill was introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressman Sean Duffy, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development & Insurance, earlier this year.

'Wisconsin workers, farmers, and manufacturers, when given a level playing field, will outcompete anyone. Unfortunately, foreign countries are unwilling to trade with the U.S. fairly and often assess tariffs on American products that place our producers at a competitive disadvantage in international markets. Currently, China applies higher tariffs on 85% of American products and India on 90%. This prevents American exporters from selling their goods to more than one-third of the world's population,' said Congressman Sean Duffy. 'The need for reform has never been greater. That's why I introduced the U.S. Reciprocal Trade Act to give the President better tools to address the unfair tariffs and international trade rules that hurt Wisconsin workers. Free trade should also be fair and passage of the U.S. Reciprocal Trade Act is an important step in achieving that goal.'