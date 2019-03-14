Log in
Sean P Duffy : Duffy Leads Effort to Clarify Milk Definition

03/14/2019 | 03:54pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday March 14, 2019

Duffy Leads Effort To Clarify Milk Definition

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy, co-chairman of the Congressional Dairy Farmers Caucus, today put forward bipartisan legislation in the House that requires the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take enforcement action against manufacturers labeling plant-based beverages as milk.

Duffy released the following statement on the legislation:

'You can't milk an almond, and the FDA must clarify and enforce the definition of milk that's already on the books, that milk comes from cows. Wisconsin dairy farmers and consumers across the country deserve this important clarification. I'm proud that both my Republican and Democrat colleagues have continued to pressure the FDA to fix this.'

Disclaimer

Sean P. Duffy published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 19:53:05 UTC
