Sean Patrick Maloney : Maloney Votes to Protect Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf Coasts from Damaging Offshore Drilling

09/11/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

Maloney Votes to Protect Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf Coasts from Damaging Offshore Drilling

Washington, D.C.- Today, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney(NY-18) voted in support of two bills blocking new offshore drilling in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic, and the Pacific coastlines. Recently, the Trump Administration has indicated an openness to developing offshore oil and gas drilling sites near coastal communities and waters surrounding the United States.

'I won't stand by as this administration rolls back environmental protections and puts our waters and coastal communities at risk. We need to take bold steps toward clean and renewable energy, and do everything in our power to avoid any future oil spills or pollution on American coasts,' said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney.

The Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act permanently blocks oil and gas leasing on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts and Protecting and Securing Florida's Coastline Act extends a moratorium on oil and gas leasing in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. An existing suspension on leasing in the eastern Gulf expires in 2022.

Offshore oil and gas development may pose a great risk to the health of nearby environmental resources and the outdoor economy. In addition to offshore drilling rigs and platforms, offshore development requires extensive onshore infrastructure including pipelines, refineries, and storage tanks. These facilities would have a significant onshore footprint and would create additional risks.

Rep. Maloney has been a longtime champion of green and renewable energy production. He has introduced legislation which would price carbon and return the proceeds to taxpayers, and is a supporter of the Green New Deal.

-30-

Disclaimer

Sean Patrick Maloney published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 00:21:02 UTC
