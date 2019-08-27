Sean Tierney and Chris Marr Join Entera as Vice President of Sales and Manager of Customer Success

Entera, a real estate technology company focused on helping investors find and buy residential real estate, welcomes its newest hires Sean Tierney and Chris Marr. Sean will focus on business development and Chris is tasked with the ongoing effort to improve user experience. Together they have over 15 years of experience in many facets of the single-family residential space.

Sean began his career at Morgan Stanley on their institutional short-to-medium-term sales desk and was soon promoted to their Securitized Products sales group where he grew and developed relationships with large pension funds, asset managers and hedge funds. Sean then helped in the development of Sylvan Road Capital and its operating company Havenbrook Homes. While at Sylvan Road, he helped raise over $450MM for the single family buy-to-rent strategy from top-tier asset managers, hedge funds and high net worth individuals. Recently, Sean was responsible for originating single-family rental portfolio loans through Freddie Mac’s new pilot program with an emphasis on institutional clients and continued that success of loan origination at CoreVest.

Chris has over 7 years of experience in the single-family rental space. In 2011 he helped launch a single-family rental platform focused across the state of Texas. He helped professional and institutional investors in the acquisition of over 1,000 properties nationwide. Chris understands the unique challenges presented in acquiring and managing single family properties and has a client focused approach dedicated to ensuring success.

Investors in residential real estate are under increasing pressure to innovate. Incumbents face significant growth challenges caused by issues ranging from limited access to properties, fierce competition in top U.S. markets, inability to quickly make informed and accurate offers, inability to scale operations, lack of operational transparency and bloated operating expenses.

Entera’s cloud-based, A.I. powered real estate platform solves these problems. Entera customers access the most on and off market properties across the U.S. and instantly match to the properties that meet their unique investment criteria. Industry-leading real estate analytics and on the ground service teams ensures Entera secures the best deal for its customers.

“We continue to acquire top talent to execute on our mission of revolutionizing the way real estate investors find and buy homes. We are excited about the addition of Sean and Chris, whose extensive industry experience will further improve Entera’s products and services for our customers,” says Entera CEO Martin Kay.

Founded in 2017 by Martin Kay, Gregory Morrison and Robert Salmons, Entera operates in major markets across the United States including: Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham and Tampa. To learn more about how Entera can help you find and buy single family homes faster, more cost effectively and with greater confidence, please get in touch by visiting www.entera.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005744/en/