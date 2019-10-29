Seaport Global : Expands Equity Derivatives Offerings

Team of Ten Joins from Raymond James

Seaport Global announces the recent addition of an experienced Options Sales and Trading team. Reporting to Michael Meyer, Seaport Partner and Global Head of Sales and Trading, the group is led by Adam Templeton and Ryan Sylvester, Managing Directors.

“Ryan and Adam have worked together for over 15 years, servicing clients across numerous asset classes in the derivatives markets. They are highly experienced and respected, and considered one of the top independent idea generators in their space,” said Mr. Meyer.

Prior to joining Seaport, the Options Sales and Trading team built a successful business together at both Raymond James and Knight Capital. The team of ten includes Senior Strategist, Jeff Jacobson, two traders and seven sales specialists, in addition to operations support. Seaport’s Options desk is focused on expanding client offerings and working closely with the firm’s senior salesforce to develop unique ideas across all products, both single stock and macro.

“We function as an outsourced derivatives desk for many of our clients,” said Brad Manuilow, Managing Director, who leads the desk’s West Coast effort. “Our deep relationships are built on providing quality idea generation, strong execution and in-depth post trade analytics.”

Andrew Kramer, Head Trader and Managing Director, emphasized, “The combination of making markets across all sectors while leveraging relationships to source liquidity, helps to bring price discovery and best execution for our clients in options and ETFs.”

Team Members who also joined the New York Sales and Trading Desk include Colin Drowica, Lucas Hassett and Darius Kirksey.

About Seaport Global

Seaport Global Securities LLC is a full-service investment bank that offers institutional sales, trading, research, capital markets and financial advisory services. Headquartered in New York with offices across the U.S. and in Europe, Seaport Global combines extensive knowledge and relationships with a large platform of equity and fixed income sales, trading and research. The firm’s forward-thinking practitioners, backed by decades of experience, focus on meeting clients’ goals in all business and economic cycles. Visit www.seaportglobal.com to learn more.

