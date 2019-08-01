Seaport Global and Liquidity Finance Announce Strategic Partnership

Focus on Servicing Global Emerging Markets Clients

Seaport Global Holdings LLC and Liquidity Finance LLP have agreed to form a strategic partnership focused on servicing the global Emerging Markets investment community with a view toward merging the two businesses during the latter half of 2020. Liquidity Finance, an Emerging Markets specialist, will merge with the Seaport Global’s Emerging Markets product group. Faisal Mian, Managing Partner of Liquidity Finance, will lead the combined Emerging Markets team, working closely with Michael Meyer, Seaport Global Partner and Global Head of Sales and Trading.

Liquidity Finance was formed in 2008 and has offices in London, Stamford, CT and Dubai and specializes in the brokering and trading of Emerging Market securities across CEE, LATAM, MENA and ASIA sovereign and corporate issuers. Their team of highly skilled professionals has traded in excess of $200 Billion across 3,500 different securities during their tenure and maintain over 500 active account relationships.

Seaport Global is a privately held firm founded in 2001 specializing in Global Credit Sales, Trading, and Research. Seaport Global operates one of the largest voice-coverage sales networks in the credit markets today, complemented by its expanding algorithmic and e*trading capabilities with offices and reach across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Seaport Global offers seamless market coverage and trade execution along the Investment Grade - High Yield - Distressed continuum including Emerging Markets teams based in Greenwich, CT and London. The firm trades, on average, $135 Billion per year in Fixed Income credit with over 1,800 active accounts.

“Seaport has a world leading fixed-income distribution network with a culture that is very similar to us, the chance to join them was simply too good for us to pass up. Their business model is very similar to us and their reputation with clients is second to none. Combining our efforts in EM will enable us to do a much better job with our clients and to continue to attract and expand our world class sales and trading talent to build a best in class bond trading franchise”, said Faisal Mian, Managing Partner at Liquidity Finance.

Michael Meyer, Seaport Partner and Global Head of Sales and Trading, said, “Liquidity Finance and Seaport Global share a foundation of strong client relationships, adept market knowledge and excellence in execution. Through this strategic partnership, we will bring together over 35 dedicated Emerging Markets staff making us one of the industry’s largest efforts dedicated to this product area in the marketplace.”

