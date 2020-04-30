Log in
SearchUnify : Announces Colubridae '20 to Elevate Search Experience

04/30/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

SearchUnify, an award-winning cognitive search platform, announced the general availability of its annual Spring release, Colubridae ‘20, from April 30, 2020.

Keeping in mind the changing priorities of businesses, in these ever-evolving times, it aims to facilitate collaboration, upskilling, and information discovery & access among remote working teams.

To that end, it introduces product installation for SharePoint, AEM, Higher Logic, and chatbot webhooks for creating automated workflows for seamless information exchange with third-party applications. On top of that, it packs a slew of other updates that elevate the user search experience.

“We’re dedicated to empowering enterprises with a highly versatile platform that helps make data-backed decisions and deliver better outcomes, with the power of augmented intelligence,” says Vishal Sharma, CTO at SearchUnify.

“A lot has changed under the hood. First, we’ve introduced a community helper - a search powered bot to answer questions in your community discussions. The solution now analyzes and reports more data w.r.t case creation. We’ve also given KCS the attention it deserves with a dedicated space to effectively monitor your KM program. The chatbot too underwent several updates to enhance answer quality and availability,” he added.

Embodying SearchUnify’s core promise of delivering seamless connectivity to all the major enterprise platforms and cloud solutions, the release also ushers in the support for several new content sources and search clients.

SearchUnify has always worked very closely with leading research firms and best practice authorities like the Consortium for Service Innovation and TSIA. It received the KCS V6 certification by the Consortium for Service Innovation. The KCS enabler application, which helps organizations drive KCS adoption successfully, saw an overwhelming response from its customers. In the new release, the app has been upgraded significantly to enable organizations to measure the success of KCS implementation.

The company’s vision to build chatbots on top of the cognitive search technology, in stark contrast to building standalone chatbots, was duly noted by TSIA in one of its latest reports about chatbots, in which it recommended SearchUnify chatbots as “best of breed”. To the goal of building a smart chatbot that involves minimal manual training, driven by unsupervised yet controlled learning, SearchUnify has further upgraded its chatbots in Colubridae ‘20.

Earlier this year, TSIA had recognized another of SearchUnify apps built on top of the cognitive search technology, Agent Helper, that assisted support agents with responding to customer cases, as “next-gen”. The new release introduces Community Helper to assist community managers and teams with taking community engagement to the next level.

“As customer expectations evolve rapidly, it is paramount that we continue to find innovative solutions to their key problems,” said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO at SearchUnify’s parent company, Grazitti Interactive. “With Colubridae ‘20, we can help enterprises paint a clearer picture of where they stand. Ultimately, it empowers them to improve search adoption, time to value, and experience. And that’s precisely what we strive for,” he added.

To learn more, click here.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a unified cognitive search platform that revolutionizes information discovery, fuels an insight engine, and makes for a robust platform for AI-based apps like customer-facing and agent-assist chatbots. Its AI powers relevant and personalized search results for customers, partners, and employees across industries including e-commerce, high tech, education, pharmaceuticals, and banking and insurance. It indexes disparate content repositories, makes relevant content easily discoverable, and provides advanced insights into user search behavior, content usability, and content gaps – all while self-learning to personalize the experience and ensuring the security of the enterprise data.


© Business Wire 2020
