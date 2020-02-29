SearchUnify : Wins Big at Stevie® Awards

SearchUnify, a recognized cognitive search platform, has scooped a Silver and a Bronze in its first ever nomination at the prestigious Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The awards were presented during a gala event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, February 28, 2020.

This year, around 2,600 nominations were submitted from firms across 48 nations, each sharing a tale of success. The nominations were reviewed by over 180 professionals, with finalists in each category being determined by the average scores of those individuals.

Silver Stevie - Rubrik's Path To Contact Center Transformation With SearchUnify

Category: Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - Computer Industries

Want of quick access to relevant content on Rubrik’s internal and external platforms played a hurdle to employees’ efficiency and customer satisfaction. As a result, the caseload started increasing at an alarming rate. The firm was looking for a solution that would help optimize the support costs, unify data silos, streamline knowledge transfer and help improve CSAT score. With SearchUnify’s cognitive engine, Rubrik transformed their community into a self-service portal, amping up case deflections by 20% and achieving a CSAT score of 98%.

“We’re delighted to win this prestigious award and earn recognition for our commitment to customer-first approach,” stated Giri Iyer, SVP - Customer Support & Success at Rubrik, Inc. “We were searching for a long-term partner that could not only provide solutions but also add value to the business. So in addition to technology, the vendor also needed to showcase a strong willingness to look beyond the product to create real solutions. Our search ended when the SearchUnify team demonstrated these attributes. Their contribution to removing barriers to productivity, lowering support cost, and expanding our capacity has been tremendous.”

Bronze Stevie - SearchUnify from Grazitti Interactive: Transforming Self-Service & Contact Centers with Cognitive Search, Insights & AI-powered Applications

Category: Contact Center Solution - New Version

SearchUnify creates a unified index of information spread across repositories that empowers contact centers to instantly deliver required information at the point of search. It enables enterprises to analyze how users find information, identify content & relevance gaps, understand how search trends impact self-service and quantify self-service! Then there’s an array of AI-powered apps that further enrich support operations across channels.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition with our very first nomination,” commented Alok Ramsisaria, CEO at Grazitti Interactive, SearchUnify’s parent company. “Our efforts to build an elevated platform in collaboration with our customers are paying off as is reflected in the milestones we’ve crossed recently like being featured in The Forrester Wave™, expanding overseas, rolling out Mamba ‘20, the latest release of SearchUnify,” he added.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a unified cognitive search platform by Grazitti Interactive that revolutionizes information discovery, fuels an insight engine, and makes for a robust platform for AI-based apps like customer-facing and agent-assisting chatbots. Its AI powers relevant and personalized search results for customer support and self-service.

About The Stevie® Awards

The Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service are “the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals.” Additionally, there are six other Stevie® Award programs, and this was the 14th year that the above-mentioned program was run.

