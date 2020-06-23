Searchspring : Ranked High Performer in Two G2 Grid® Reports for Summer 2020

Searchspring recognized for Enterprise Search Software and E-Merchandising, with high marks for quality support and ease of doing business

Searchspring, a provider of intelligent site search and merchandising solutions for online retailers, announced it has been named a High Performer in two of G2’s Grid® reports for Summer 2020. G2 is the world’s largest B2B tech marketplace for software and services, helping businesses make smarter buying decisions.

Searchspring ranked as a High Performer in the categories of Enterprise Search Software and E-Merchandising. Additionally, Searchspring’s highest-rated features include product display, product search, and its dashboard for E-Merchandising.

“In both categories, users gave Searchspring almost-perfect ratings for their quality of support and ease of doing business, putting them well above the category average in those areas,” said Kara Kennedy, Director of Market Research, G2. “100 percent of reviewers rated it 4 or 5 stars.”

Searchspring’s Ecommerce Site Search solution allows online retailers to take full advantage of product and third-party data to provide shoppers with improved search results and navigational controls that help them quickly find the products they need. Visual Merchandising allows for in-the-moment flexibility around product displays and rankings, so retailers can easily group matching items, promote trending products, or move low-performing items to the bottom of a page.

“Being named a G2 High Performer in two categories is a particularly special accolade for us because it’s based exclusively on our customers’ reviews,” said Dori Salisbury, VP of Customer Success & Strategy, Searchspring. “Our Customer Success team takes great pride in helping clients achieve their business goals and we’re honored by the ratings they have given us in support and ease of doing business.”

Since 2018, Searchspring has regularly ranked in the following categories:

High Performer - For products that have high customer satisfaction scores.

- For products that have high customer satisfaction scores. Leader - For products that are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial satisfaction and market presence scores.

- For products that are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial satisfaction and market presence scores. Momentum Leader - For products that rank in the top 25% of their category's products by their users.

- For products that rank in the top 25% of their category's products by their users. Best Support - For products that earn the highest Quality of Support rating in their category.

- For products that earn the highest Quality of Support rating in their category. Easiest To Do Business With - For products that earn the highest Ease of Doing Business rating in their category.

- For products that earn the highest Ease of Doing Business rating in their category. Best Relationship - For products that earn the highest Relationship rating in their category.

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. More information on the scoring methodology can be found here.

Searchspring is on a mission to give ecommerce teams superpowers. We are giving the worlds' most creative online brands the user-friendly search, merchandising, personalization, and analytics tools they need to increase conversion and curate unique shopping experiences. Learn more at searchspring.com or visit the websites of some of our most heroic customers like Moen, Fabletics, Volcom, Wildfang, or Alternative Apparel.

