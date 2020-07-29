Searchspring : Signals Global Expansion with APAC Infrastructure Release

Infrastructure release will offer online retailers 25% faster search and merchandising speeds. Investment in dedicated customer-facing teams to quickly follow.

Searchspring, a provider of ecommerce search and merchandising technology, announced today its expansion into the Asia Pacific region with the deployment of APAC infrastructure in Sydney, Australia. On the back of its recent VP of Product hire and news of intentions to double its engineering team, this move doubles down on Searchspring’s aggressive investment in its Site Merchandising product.

After the Searchspring merger with ecommerce search provider Nextopia in February, the joint company boasts an already substantial customer base in Asia Pacific, with customers such as Ripcurl, Patagonia, Nourished Life, and Volcom in the region generating over $450M in annual online revenue. This addition to the Searchspring infrastructure will improve the speed at which Searchspring-powered product results display for shoppers by as much as 25%.

“With many retailers experiencing holiday-level traffic throughout 2020, we anticipate that online shopping occasions like the Melbourne Cup and Boxing Day will require strong support and a creative approach from brands this year,” said Searchspring CEO, Peter Messana. “We are thrilled that our move into APAC starts with a timely focus on infrastructure and performance, and look forward to rapid investment in our customer-facing teams in the region.”

A report issued this month by Deloitte Access Economics found Australia Post's deliveries during the peak pandemic period generated an additional $2.4 billion in ecommerce compared with the same time last year. These numbers are indicative of the pandemic boom in a region that was already expected to support 24.4% growth in ecommerce year over year.

Speed affects numerous metrics for ecommerce stores including SEO rank, shopper engagement, and conversion rates, making any improvement to speed a critical component in optimizing an ecommerce store.

Readers can learn more about Searchspring’s expansion into Asia Pacific, at a live, 20-minute Ask Me Anything with Will Warren, CTO and Ten Chu, VP Product. The videocast will take place on Thursday, August 6th at 7pm ET / 9am AET. Register here.

About Searchspring

Searchspring is on a mission to give ecommerce teams superpowers. We are giving the worlds’ most creative online merchants the user-friendly search, merchandising, personalization, and analytics tools they need to increase conversion and curate unique shopping experiences. Learn more at searchspring.com or visit the websites of some of our most heroic customers like Moen, Fabletics, Volcom, Wildfang, or Alternative Apparel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005115/en/