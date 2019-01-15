Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sears chairman's takeover proposal faces moment of truth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 08:02pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Sears headquarters in Hoffman Estates Illinois.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Negotiations between Sears Holdings Corp Chairman Eddie Lampert and the bankrupt U.S. department store operator approached a resolution late on Tuesday as the billionaire hedge fund manager faced the choice of improving his $5 billion offer for the company or ending his takeover plans, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

After two days of haggling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain set a Wednesday deadline to complete the bankruptcy auction for the 126-year-old retailer, the people said. Sears was weighing Lampert's offer against the sum it would recoup by winding down its business and selling its assets off in pieces.

Liquidating Sears would end the department store in its current form, meaning layoffs for as many as 68,000 people and the closure of about 500 stores.

Last week Lampert, through his hedge fund ESL Investments Inc, made an improved $5 billion offer for Sears after the company turned away his earlier $4.4 billion bid.

But the same issues that dogged his earlier offer were proving to be hurdles for his $5 billion proposal.

Sears believes the bid falls short of covering the bills the retailer has racked up since filing for bankruptcy protection in October, the people said. A bedrock principle of bankruptcy cases is that those expenses, known as administrative claims, must be fully repaid.

Sears is also pushing Lampert to offer more money in exchange for a legal release that would shield him from future litigation over transactions he did with the company in the past, the people added. Lampert has said the deals were proper.

Lampert's $5 billion offer had taken on another $600 million-plus in liabilities, and marked $35 million for a so-called release from litigation.

Sears declined to comment.

The bankruptcy auction for Sears began on Monday morning in Manhattan at the offices of law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, which is representing the retailer. On Tuesday, representatives for Sears and Lampert briefed Drain on the status of the auction, the people said.

Drain pressed both Lampert and the company to continue negotiating and to end their discussions one way or the other before Tuesday comes to a close, the people said.

Sears last week made liquidation preparations before reaching a last-minute deal with Lampert that resulted in his latest bid, leading to the auction that commenced on Monday.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Mike Spector in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Jessica DiNapoli and Mike Spector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:08pChina's home prices rise 0.8 percent month on month in December, up 9.7 percent year on year
RE
09:05pOil prices dip on signs of economic slowdown, but OPEC-led cuts provide support
RE
09:04pOil prices dip on signs of economic slowdown, but OPEC-led cuts provide support
RE
08:44pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Convention with Ecuador was Signed
PU
08:34pAsia shares subdued, May's Brexit options eyed after crushing vote defeat
RE
08:30pJapan's November machinery orders stall in worrying sign over business spending
RE
08:02pSears chairman's takeover proposal faces moment of truth
RE
07:41pCiti says chance of delay to Brexit now 'very high'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Delta, United profit beats encourage sector, but shutdown impact looms
3AT&T : Netflix raises prices for U.S. subscribers
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : As loans and revenue shrink, Wells Fargo leans on cost cut..
5SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.