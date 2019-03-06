Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sears is sued over 'Craftsman' brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 10:05pm EST
Craftsman brand products for sale at a Sears store in La Jolla, California

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sears is back into court, less than one month after emerging from bankruptcy protection.

The retailer was sued on Wednesday by Stanley Black & Decker Inc, which accused it of breach of contract and trademark infringement over its new line of professional-grade mechanics tools under the Craftsman Ultimate Collection brand.

Sears did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The complaint was filed in Manhattan federal court.

Craftsman had been an iconic Sears brand before Stanley paid about $900 million for it in March 2017, while giving Sears what it called a "limited" license to sell some Craftsman products.

But according to the complaint, Sears breached the license agreement by launching its new tool line and touting its stores as "the real home of the broadest assortment of Craftsman."

Stanley said the tagline falsely implies that other Craftsman products are "somehow illegitimate."

It also said Sears' actions threaten to confuse shoppers and irreparably harm Stanley's own Craftsman brand and trademarks, as well as its goodwill and customer relationships.

Sears emerged from Chapter 11 in February after longtime Chairman Edward Lampert, who oversaw its years-long descent into bankruptcy, won court approval for a $5.2 billion takeover, which included the Craftsman licensing rights.

The reorganized company was expected to have about 425 Sears and Kmart stores, down from roughly 3,500 when those companies merged in 2005. Sears brands also include DieHard and Kenmore.

The case is Stanley Black & Decker Inc v Transform Holdco LLC, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-02081.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:27pShanghai Construction Group to build first phase of Tesla's Shanghai plant - media
RE
10:17pITTF INTERNATIONAL TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION : Twitter and ITTF renew live stream for 2019 Challenge Series
PU
10:12pNYPA NEW YORK POWER AUTHORITY : Releasing Water at Long Sault Dam
PU
10:05pSears is sued over 'Craftsman' brand
RE
10:02pNORTH DAKOTA SOYBEAN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Murphy's Law 2019 #16
PU
10:01pHuawei sues U.S. government saying ban on its equipment is unconstitutional
RE
10:00pHuawei sues U.S. over curbs on Huawei equipment use
RE
10:00pHuawei sues U.S. government saying ban on its equipment is unconstitutional
RE
09:52pHyundai may suspend production at one of its Chinese plants as slowdown bites
RE
09:52pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : China top feeder market for Vietnamese tourism
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
4Oil edges up on OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran
5Sterling to slide to $1.20 if no Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.