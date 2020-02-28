Season Pacific : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company announces that Mr. Chen Ningdi (''Mr. Chen'') is appointed as an executive Director of the Company (''Director'') with effect from 28 February 2020.

The biographical details of Mr. Chen are set out as follows:

Mr. Chen Ningdi, aged 41, has over 20 years of experience in global financial industry. He founded DL Securities (HK) Limited (''DL Securities'') and DL Family Office (HK) Limited (''DL Family Office'') in the years of 2011 and 2012. He subsequently became the responsible officer of DL Securities for its Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (''SFO'') from 2012 to 2015, and during the period from 2013 to 2015, he was also the responsible officer of DL Securities for its Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activities under the SFO. During the above period, he has been substantially involved in numerous projects in global capital market. From February 2015 to August 2015, Mr. Chen held the position as a non-executive director of Greater China Financial Holdings Limited (formerly known as Greater China Holdings Limited) (Stock Code: 431), after which he was re-designated as an executive director and appointed as the chief executive officer thereof till he resigned in June 2016. Mr. Chen was an executive director and founding member of Great China Strategic Capital and Primus Pacific Partners, both of which are private equity firms. Mr. Chen previously worked for HSBC Global Investment Banking in Hong Kong, Equity-Linked Capital Markets of HSBC Group in London, HSBC Debt Markets Client Group in Hong Kong. Mr. Chen obtained his degree of Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in both Economics and Statistics from the University of Chicago in the year of 2001.

Mr. Chen has entered into a service contract with the Company for an initial term of three years from 28 February 2020. He is entitled to receive director's fee of HK$150,000 per month, which has been determined by the Board with reference to his experience, duties and responsibilities undertaken with the Company and prevailing market conditions. Mr. Chen is subject to re-election or retirement by rotation at the general meetings of the Company pursuant to the articles of association of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chen is the sole shareholder of the Offeror which is the holder of 443,138,000 shares of the Company (the ''Shares''), representing approximately 39.43% of the issued share capital of the Company, and therefore a controlling shareholder of the Company. In addition, as at the date of this announcement, Ms. Jiang Xinrong (''Ms. Jiang''), an executive Director, spouse of Mr. Chen, is interested in 232,533,000 Shares, representing approximately 20.69% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Save as disclosed herein, as at the date of this announcement, (a) Mr. Chen does not hold any position with the Company and its subsidiaries; (b) Mr. Chen did not hold any directorship in any listed public companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years;