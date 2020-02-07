Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Season Pacific : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT DELAY IN DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY KINGSTON SECURITIES FOR AND ON BEHALF OF DA WOLF INVESTMENTS I LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE ISSUED SHARES (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED BY DA WOLF INVESTMENTS I LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:43am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

This joint announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Season Pacific Holdings Limited.

SEASON PACIFIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

DA WOLF

雲裳衣股有限*

INVESTMENTS I LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with

limited liability)

limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1709)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF

COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO

MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF

DA WOLF INVESTMENTS I LIMITED

TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE ISSUED SHARES (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED BY DA WOLF INVESTMENTS I LIMITED

AND

PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

Financial Adviser to the Offeror

Reference is made to the announcement dated 17 January 2020 (the ''Joint Announcement'') jointly issued by DA Wolf Investments I Limited (the ''Offeror'') and Season Pacific Holdings Limited (the ''Company''). Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

As set out in the Joint Announcement, it is the intention of the Offeror and the Company to combine the offer document and the offeree board circular into the Composite Document. Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, the Composite Document is required to be despatched to the Independent Shareholders within 21 days of the date of the Joint Announcement (i.e. on or before 7 February 2020) or such later date as the Executive may approve.

- 1 -

As additional time is required to prepare and finalise certain information to be included in the Composite Document, including, among others, the letter from Kingston Securities, the letter from Independent Financial Adviser and certain financial information of the Group, an application has been made to the Executive pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code for, and the Executive has granted, its consent to extend the deadline for the despatch of the Composite Document to the Independent Shareholders to a date falling on or before 6 March 2020.

Further announcement(s) will be made jointly by the Company and the Offeror as and when appropriate in compliance with the Takeovers Code.

WARNING

THIS JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE PURSUANT TO THE TAKEOVERS CODE FOR THE PURPOSE OF, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INFORMING THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AND POTENTIAL INVESTORS OF THE OFFER TO BE MADE. THE DIRECTORS MAKE NO RECOMMENDATION AS TO THE FAIRNESS OR REASONABLENESS OF THE OFFERS OR AS TO THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFER IN THIS JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers.

By order of the Board

By order of the Board

Season Pacific Holdings Limited

DA Wolf Investments I Limited

Cheung Lui

Chen Ningdi

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and

Director

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 7 February 2020

As at the date of this joint announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cheung Lui and Ms. Jiang Xinrong, the non-executive Directors are Ms. Chin Ying Ying and Mr. Li Ren; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chang Eric Jackson, Mr. Choi Sheung Jeffrey and Ms. Luk Huen Ling Claire.

As at the date of this joint announcement, Mr. Chen Ningdi is the sole director of the Offeror.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the Offeror) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquires, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the Offeror or the sole director of the Offeror) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

- 2 -

The sole director of the Offeror accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the Group or the Directors) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquires, that to the best of his knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the Group or the Directors) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

  • for identification purposes only

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Season Pacific Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:07aPACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aPOWER INTEGRATIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:07aHANESBRANDS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aFORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aMITEK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:07aTPI COMPOSITES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aARTELO BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aNIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:06aVARUN BEVERAGES : Crisis Chokes U.S.$50 Million Pepsi Zim Investment
AQ
06:06aMID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
2TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
3INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : U.S. interest lifts shares in Huawei rivals Ericsson, Nokia
4Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
5NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group