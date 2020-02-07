Season Pacific : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT DELAY IN DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY KINGSTON SECURITIES FOR AND ON BEHALF OF DA WOLF INVESTMENTS I LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE ISSUED SHARES (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED BY DA WOLF INVESTMENTS I LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

As additional time is required to prepare and finalise certain information to be included in the Composite Document, including, among others, the letter from Kingston Securities, the letter from Independent Financial Adviser and certain financial information of the Group, an application has been made to the Executive pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code for, and the Executive has granted, its consent to extend the deadline for the despatch of the Composite Document to the Independent Shareholders to a date falling on or before 6 March 2020.
Further announcement(s) will be made jointly by the Company and the Offeror as and when appropriate in compliance with the Takeovers Code.
WARNING
THIS JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE PURSUANT TO THE TAKEOVERS CODE FOR THE PURPOSE OF, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INFORMING THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AND POTENTIAL INVESTORS OF THE OFFER TO BE MADE. THE DIRECTORS MAKE NO RECOMMENDATION AS TO THE FAIRNESS OR REASONABLENESS OF THE OFFERS OR AS TO THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFER IN THIS JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT.
Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers.
By order of the Board
By order of the Board
Season Pacific Holdings Limited
DA Wolf Investments I Limited
Cheung Lui
Chen Ningdi
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and
Director
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 7 February 2020
As at the date of this joint announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cheung Lui and Ms. Jiang Xinrong, the non-executive Directors are Ms. Chin Ying Ying and Mr. Li Ren; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chang Eric Jackson, Mr. Choi Sheung Jeffrey and Ms. Luk Huen Ling Claire.
As at the date of this joint announcement, Mr. Chen Ningdi is the sole director of the Offeror.
The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the Offeror) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquires, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the Offeror or the sole director of the Offeror) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.