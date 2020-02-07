Season Pacific : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT DELAY IN DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY KINGSTON SECURITIES FOR AND ON BEHALF OF DA WOLF INVESTMENTS I LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE ISSUED SHARES (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED BY DA WOLF INVESTMENTS I LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

This joint announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Season Pacific Holdings Limited.

SEASON PACIFIC HOLDINGS LIMITED DA WOLF 雲裳衣控股有限公司* INVESTMENTS I LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability) limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1709)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF

COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO

MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF

DA WOLF INVESTMENTS I LIMITED

TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE ISSUED SHARES (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED BY DA WOLF INVESTMENTS I LIMITED

AND

PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

Financial Adviser to the Offeror

Reference is made to the announcement dated 17 January 2020 (the ''Joint Announcement'') jointly issued by DA Wolf Investments I Limited (the ''Offeror'') and Season Pacific Holdings Limited (the ''Company''). Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

As set out in the Joint Announcement, it is the intention of the Offeror and the Company to combine the offer document and the offeree board circular into the Composite Document. Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, the Composite Document is required to be despatched to the Independent Shareholders within 21 days of the date of the Joint Announcement (i.e. on or before 7 February 2020) or such later date as the Executive may approve.