Season Pacific : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

As at the date of this announcement, the Fund has set up one segregated portfolio (the ''Segregated Portfolio'') with expected fund size of HK$120 million. DJT Partners Limited is the sole management shareholder of the Fund and the Company had subscribed the participating shares of the Segregated Portfolio in the sum of HK$50 million and is currently the sole participating shareholder of the Segregated Portfolio. As such, the Fund is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The investment objective of the Segregated Portfolio is to generate returns for its participating shareholders by investing in publicly-listed stocks of the companies listed on the Stock Exchange, and/or publicly-listed stocks of the companies listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange through Shanghai Connect and/or publicly-listed stocks of the companies listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange through Shenzhen Connect (the ''Portfolio Companies''). Particularly, the investment strategy of the Segregated Portfolio would be to hold minority interests in the Portfolio Companies. In selecting the Portfolio Companies, the Segregated Portfolio shall invest in companies which are either (i) constituents of the Hang Seng Composite Index; (ii) companies with market capitalisation of HK$3.5 billion or above; or (iii) companies with daily share turnover rate not lower than 0.05%.

The Fund and the Segregated Portfolio is currently managed by its board of directors which consists of two directors, one of which is Mr. Chen Ningdi, the executive Director and chief executive officer of the Company. The Fund has engaged two investment advisors (the ''Investment Advisors'') and the Investment Advisors shall identify, evaluate and make recommendations to the Fund in respect of the Segregated Portfolio in relation to the investment opportunities which are consistent with the investment objective and strategy of the Segregated Portfolio. After considering the investment advice made by the Investment Advisors, the directors of the Fund shall make the investment decisions.

As at the date of this announcement, the Segregated Portfolio has invested in the shares of five companies whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange which fulfil the investment strategy of the Segregated Portfolio set out above. Such investment by the segregated Portfolio does not constitute transactions discloseable under chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

As set out in the Announcement, the Completion of the Subscription shall take place on the third Business Day after the fulfilment of the conditions precedent. The Company intends to fulfil the conditions precedent to the Completion as soon as practicable so that the capital base of the Company would be strengthened. Nonetheless, in order to allow more flexibility for satisfying the condition precedent of obtaining listing approval of the Subscription Shares, the Company and the Subscriber agreed to set the long stop date of fulfilment of conditions precedents to Completion to 30 September 2020.

INTENTION OF THE GROUP AS TO ITS EXISTING BUSINESS

As set out in the annual results announcement of the Company dated 26 June 2020, the Group expects the business environment would remain challenging in the coming year due to the coronavirus (''COVID-19'') outbreak, global economic uncertainty and international conflict which impose pressure to the general prospects of apparel industry and overall trading environment. As the Group typically accepts order six months in advance of its delivery date, it is expected the effect of COVID-19 on the financial performance of the Group will be predominantly reflected in financial year ending 31 March 2021.