Seasonally Adjusted August Weekly Shift Growth Averages Just 0.5%

Kronos U.S. Workforce Activity Report Shows Six Straight Weeks of Sub-1% Seasonally Adjusted Shift Growth

Kronos Incorporated:

National Overview: According to the U.S. Workforce Activity Report for Aug. 24-30 from Kronos Incorporated – which will become UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) on Oct. 1 following its merger with Ultimate Software – non-seasonally adjusted shift work1 volume grew 0.9% week-over-week. However, when seasonally adjusted to account for the annual August surge in education sector activity, week-over-week shift growth was just 0.5%. This is the sixth straight week with seasonally adjusted shift growth under 1%. Growth Averages: Seasonally adjusted average weekly shift growth by month: May average weekly shift growth: 2.7%

June average weekly shift growth: 1.9%

July average weekly shift growth: 0.7%

Aug. average weekly shift growth: 0.5% (as of Aug. 30) Region Snapshot: Hurricane Laura created a 24.5% decline in shiftwork in Louisiana for the week of Aug. 24-30, as well as a 1.9% decrease in Texas. On a national level, all four regions experienced shift work growth week-over-week: While the Southeast2 grew only 0.1% – in large part due to the hurricane – the Midwest3 grew 0.6%, the Northeast4 increased shiftwork by 1%, and the West5 saw 2% growth. Industry Analysis: The education sector lost 74% of its shift capacity by the week ending April 19 as schools across the nation rapidly shutdown, causing teachers to shift to remote learning and school support staff to remain largely at home. As of Aug. 30, education sector activity has rebounded to 96% of this spring’s levels. Commentary: Dave Gilbertson, vice president, strategy and operations, Kronos “Although shift work continues to grow – which is positive – the pace of growth is much slower than what we’ve experienced at any other point in the recovery to date. Since fall activity typically outpaces the summer months, we should look at Friday’s August unemployment report as the starting line for a new marathon, one that will take us through the fall, an election, holiday shopping, and the end of a tumultuous 2020.” Timeliness: The Kronos U.S. Workforce Activity Report provides near real-time shift data through Aug. 30 for 3.2 million employees to provide insights into weekly workplace activity trends for Main Street businesses. For more insights about the COVID-19 shiftwork recovery, visit www.kronos.com/USWorkforceActivity.

Supporting Resources

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Kronos merged with Ultimate Software on April 1, 2020, to create one of the world’s most innovative HCM and workforce management companies. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Ultimate’s award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 6,000 professionals. To learn more, visit www.ultimatesoftware.com. Ultimate Software: People First.

Footnote 1: “Shifts worked” is a total derived from aggregated employee time and attendance data and reflects the number of times that employees, especially those who are paid hourly or must be physically present at a workplace to perform their jobs, “clock in” and “clock out” via a time clock, mobile app, computer, or other device at the beginning and end of each shift.

Footnote 2: Southeast is defined as Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Footnote 3: Midwest is defined as Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Footnote 4: Northeast is defined as Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire,

New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Footnote 5: West is defined as Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

