Seasoned Energy Executives Join Meritage Midstream Leadership Team as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Meritage Midstream (“Meritage”) announced today that T. Jeffrey Layne and Matthew DeNezza have joined the company’s leadership team. Mr. Layne serves as chief operating officer. Mr. DeNezza serves as chief financial officer.

Meritage Midstream Chief Operating Officer T. Jeffrey Layne (Photo: Business Wire)

“After six consecutive years of growth, Meritage is the largest midstream platform in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin,” said Meritage CEO Steve Huckaby. “We are pleased that Jeff and Matt have come on board to help maximize the value of our assets. The Powder River Basin is rapidly becoming one of the nation’s preeminent basins for oil and gas production. Jeff and Matt will play a vital role in our ongoing efforts to remain the provider of choice for midstream services in the PRB.”

Today’s announcement precedes the anticipated commissioning early in the third quarter 2019 of the company’s new Steamboat Cryogenic Processing Plant in Converse County, Wyoming, and follows the June 10, 2019 announcement of a binding Open Season to support the expansion of its Thunder Creek NGL Pipeline.

About T. Jeffrey Layne

Prior to joining Meritage as chief operating officer, Mr. Layne most recently served as vice president of engineering and operations for Kingfisher Midstream. He has more than 25 years of oil and gas experience in engineering, major projects and operations. Mr. Layne’s areas of expertise include natural gas production, processing, gathering, transportation and distribution. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Tennessee Technological University and a Juris Doctor from the Nashville School of Law.

About Matthew DeNezza

Chief Financial Officer Matt DeNezza joined Meritage after serving approximately six years as chief financial officer at Eclipse Resources Corporation. Prior to Eclipse, he served in the Global Natural Resources Group at Deutsche Bank Securities, where he was responsible for leading merger and acquisition advisory assignments, as well as aiding clients in understanding capital markets and developing and executing financial transactions. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

About Meritage Midstream Services

Based in Denver, Meritage Midstream provides oil and gas producers with a full complement of midstream services through affiliated companies that operate in the U.S. Meritage is currently focused on Wyoming’s Powder River Basin. Capabilities include natural gas gathering, compression, treating and processing; NGL transportation and fractionation; crude oil gathering, blending and storage; and rail hub services for outbound crude oil and condensate. The company’s senior management team has more than 300 years of collective experience in the midstream business. Meritage Midstream is backed by equity commitments from Riverstone Holdings LLC. Please visit www.meritagemidstream.com for more information.

About Riverstone Holdings LLC

Riverstone is an energy- and power-focused private investment firm founded in 2000 by David M. Leuschen and Pierre F. Lapeyre, Jr. with approximately $39 billion of capital raised to date. Riverstone conducts buyout and growth capital investments in the exploration & production, midstream, oilfield services, power and renewable sectors of the global energy industry. With offices in New York, London, Houston and Mexico City, the firm has committed over $38 billion to more than 160 investments in North America, Latin America, Europe, Mexico, Africa and Asia. Visit www.riverstonellc.com for more information.

