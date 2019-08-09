Log in
Seasons Hospice Foundation Holds Free Bereavement Camp for Children

08/09/2019

River Forest, IL, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As you well know, our country suffered a very violent and deadly weekend, with two mass shootings happening within just days of each other. While the greater Chicago area was not one of the cities making headlines for mass shootings (though we did have many, many people die from gun violence this past weekend), we still deal with gun violence, drug overdoses, suicides and illnesses that steal our community members and cause us to grieve.

One group most impacted by these tragedies is our children, and this weekend, we’re trying to heal broken hearts and help these young souls who have been impacted by the death of a loved one work through their emotions.

Seasons Hospice Foundation is proud to host Camp Kangaroo, a FREE bereavement camp for children ages 5-16 in the greater Chicago area this weekend, August 9th-11th.

We’ve got more than 40 children coming to our day camp, which is being held at Dominican University in River Forest. The kids will not only be able to take part in camp activities like art projects, games, and crafts but we also offer group activities like yoga, pet therapy and music therapy that have a counseling-based curriculum in which the children are given a comfortable space to share their grief. (We’ve got experienced professionals on hand providing grief education and emotional support.)  

Though the Seasons Hospice Foundation normally funds wishes for patients of Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, at least 70% of the children at camp are dealing with deaths that are not hospice related. Some have lost people very close to them to substance abuse, gun violence, suicide or terminal illness. 

"Here, children can journey through grief—and embrace life—in a safe and supportive atmosphere. The children that we meet on Friday are not the ones that go home on Sunday; they are able to feel less alone in their grief because Camp Kangaroo provides them with a supportive environment to express their emotions, and helps them learn effective coping strategies," said Maureen Zito, Camp Director.

We welcome media to join us for a short time at Camp but due to its sensitive nature, we ask that you call, email or text one of the contacts below if you plan on joining us, so we can prepare the children. We’re also happy to have you interview one of our grief specialists.

Again, the camp is happening at: 
Dominican University, 7900 W. Division Street, River Forest, IL 60305
Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9AM-3: 30 PM

When arriving at Camp, please ask for/call/text: 
Nicole McCann-Davis (Director of Communications): 847-867-9278
Charlotte Shuber, Camp Director, Bereavement Specialist: 847-778-3683
Nikisha Black, Volunteer Services Manager: 224-221-0953

Thank you,

April Dovorany
224-808-6696/adovorany@seasons.org

Tony Kudner
Seasons Hospice
571-328-0380
TKudner@seasons.org

