Seasons Hospice Foundation Holds Free Bereavement Camp for Children

08/27/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

Coconut Creek, FL, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

More and more, our country is dealing with gun violence, drug overdoses, suicides and illnesses that steal our community members and cause us to grieve.

One group most impacted by these tragedies is our children, and this November, we’re holding a free event that will attempt to heal broken hearts and help these young souls who have been impacted by the death of a loved one work through their emotions.

Seasons Hospice Foundation is proud to host Camp Kangaroo, a FREE bereavement camp for children in 1st to 8th grade in the greater Broward area on November 9-10th, 2019.

We’re hoping to host more than 50 campers at our Camp, which is being held at and in partnership with Tomorrow’s Rainbow. The kids will not only be able to take part in camp activities like art projects, games, and crafts but we also offer group activities like yoga, pet therapy (with mini horses!) and music therapy that have a counseling-based curriculum in which the children are given a comfortable space to share their grief. (We’ve got experienced professionals on hand providing grief education and emotional support.)  

Though the Seasons Hospice Foundation normally funds wishes for patients of Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, this camp primarily serves children who are dealing with deaths that are not hospice related. Some have lost people very close to them to substance abuse, gun violence, suicide or terminal illness. 

However, this is where we’d love your help. Can you help us find campers? We have a few campers signed up, but we’re trying to reach out to even more grieving children. Again, this day camp is totally free of charge and helps these children make loads of progress in their grief journey. We’d also love to have some more volunteers join us too!

Again, the camp is happening at: 
Tomorrow's Rainbow
4341 NW 39 Avenue
Coconut Creek, FL33073

On:
Nov. 9 & Nov. 10th, 2019
8:30am-6:00pm daily

Please have interested parties visit this page to register for camp or call Ana Garcia at angarcia@seasons.org or call 786.479.1349.

Thank you,

April Dovorany
224-808-6696/adovorany@seasons.org

Tony Kudner
Seasons Hospice
571-328-0380
TKudner@seasons.org

