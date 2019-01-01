Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Seattle Dentists Launch Newly Redesigned Practice Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 05:01pm CET

SEATTLE, Jan. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Seattle prosthodontist Dean E. Kois, DMD, MSD, the best dental care goes beyond the treatments performed within the office—it extends to all facets of the practice, including their website. To further enhance his patients’ overall experience with Kois Dentistry, Dr. Kois recently upgraded his practice’s website to a new responsive website design. The goal of this redesign was to modernize the site to better reflect the high quality, state-of-the-art care provided at Kois Dentistry.

Seattle Dentists Announce New Responsive Website
Kois Dentistry in Seattle Unveils a New Practice Website


When first entering the site, visitors will be greeted by the sophisticated, clean design that allows for easy navigation through the informational pages. The different sides of the practice can be accessed through separate Kois Dentistry and Kois Orthodontics tabs, helping people locate the specific treatment details they seek with greater ease. Across the comprehensive practice website, visitors can educate themselves on virtually any dental treatment they might need. Before-and-after photos can also be viewed in the custom photo gallery, which displays results from treatments like dental implants, porcelain veneers, and full mouth reconstruction.

To create the unique look and improved functionality of their redesigned website, Dr. Kois and his fellow dental professionals worked with the digital marketing agency Rosemont Media. Through this collaboration, the Kois Dentistry site was outfitted with new features, including a custom design, original content, and up-to-date dental SEO.

With the recent launch of the practice’s new website, Dr. Kois believes current and prospective patients will greatly benefit from having the enhanced resource at their fingertips, finding it easier to research the dental care they need or desire.

About Dean E. Kois, DMD, MSD

Dr. Kois is a prosthodontist at Kois Dentistry, where he offers high quality dental solutions alongside Dr. Tara L. Kois, Dr. John C. Kois, and Dr. Brienne Roloff. After earning his Doctorate in Dental Medicine from Nova Southeastern University, College of Dental Medicine, Dr. Kois completed a Certificate in Prosthodontics and Master of Science degree from the University of Washington, School of Dentistry. He then trained in a two-year surgical Implant Fellowship at New York University, College of Dentistry. In addition to providing comprehensive dental care at his private practice, Dr. Kois is involved with the Kois Center, a clinical teaching program for restorative dentists. He is also a member of several professional organizations, including the American College of Prosthodontists, American Academy of Restorative Dentistry, American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, and Pacific Coast Society for Prosthodontics. Dr. Kois is available for interview upon request.

To learn more, visit koisdentistry.com and facebook.com/drkois.

To view the original source of this press release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/dentists-blog/seattle-dentists-launch-newly-redesigned-practice-website/

Kois Dentistry

South Lake Union Office: 
1001 Fairview Ave N, Ste 2000
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 515-9500

Downtown Seattle Office: 
1119 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 623-4400

Fife/Tacoma Office: 
5615 Valley Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98424
(253) 922-6056

Rosemont Media
(858) 200-0044
www.rosemontmedia.com

kois-logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:19pBORGWARNER : Statement regarding Paul N. Whelan
PU
06:15pPrivate-Equity Firms Create Funds That Are Built to Last
DJ
06:14pTOP 10 EMERSON BLOGS FOR 2018 : Our Most Popular “Climate Conversations”
PU
06:09pWEDNESDAY DEADLINE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
06:08pKCB : Gor seek to kick-start season
AQ
06:08pNIC BANK : CBA merger with NIC signals more bank consolidation
AQ
06:02pWEDNESDAY DEADLINE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against India Globalization Capital, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
06:01pCITY OF HOPE : Harmonizes Research, Medical Care to Create Melody That Breathes New Life into Cancer, Diabetes Patients
BU
05:31pSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : SABIC builds methanol plant in USA
AQ
05:24pDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : : Notification In Respect Of Change In Interest Of A Director
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
2RENAULT : RENAULT ZOE: Small chic EV
3DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : sues Germany's Federal Network Agency over 5G - Paper
4BP : BP : Digitalization promises more gains for upstream oil sector
5ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Puts Financial Chief on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him--2nd Updat..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.