Seattle Stem Cell Therapy Clinic, AXIS, is Reversing Sports Injuries for Professional Athletes and NFL Hall of Famer

SEATTLE, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time national championship LFL Wide Receiver and current Quarterback of the Seattle Mist are now tackling sports injuries off the field by bringing AXIS Stem Cell Institute to the greater Seattle area. Former Seattle Mist Wide Receiver Bryn Renda is a board-certified PA-C providing stem cell therapies and the latest in regenerative medicine to combat chronic pain, the effects of aging and sports related injury. These ailments are all too familiar to Pro Football Hall of Famer, Walter Jones, who is actively receiving treatment for former football injuries. Jones described his experience at Axis Stem Cell Institute as one-of-a-kind stating, "From the moment I walked through the door, they made me feel like I was their number one priority. They did a great job of making [me] feel comfortable, and I would recommend this to any of my friends, any of my former players …. [and] anyone that is dealing with any kind of pain or arthritis."

Aside from being known for its revolutionary sports medicine, AXIS Stem Cell Institute specializes in the treatment of individuals who are affected by autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, musculoskeletal injuries, and chronic metabolic conditions. The clinic offers adipose and bone-marrow derived stem cell treatments, as well as platelet rich plasma among other cell sources to boost the body's own healing abilities and promote tissue rejuvenation. 'We want to take an in depth look at the whole picture and get to the root cause of your issue. We are all made different and should be treated with personalized care and tailored therapies unlike you can get anywhere else,' Renda's Philosophy on the importance of patient care.

In addition to providing stem cell therapy, AXIS is involved in active research in the field of regenerative medicine, and their center provides positive results through patient focused care. AXIS offers unparalleled services through highly skilled medical providers, state-of-the-art medical facilities, an on-site surgical suite and most of all, a caring team that has unsurpassed experience in the application of stem cell therapies. The providers at AXIS strive to assist patients to get back to living their best life.

