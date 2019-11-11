Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH KG : successfully completes financing round

DGAP-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Financing

Secarna Pharmaceuticals successfully completes financing round



11.11.2019 / 09:00

Financing open only to existing investors, per their request

Financing enables Company to advance lead oncology program as well as other promising proprietary pre-clinical candidates

Munich/Martinsried, Germany, November 11, 2019 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals ("Secarna"), a new breed of biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets, today announced that the Company has completed a financing round, which was open only to existing investors. The funds, which amount to several million euros, will be used to advance the ongoing pre-clinical work with Secarna's lead product in oncology that is required prior to filing an Investigational Drug Exemption (IDE) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin human clinical testing. The proceeds are also being used to continue the development of other proprietary pre-clinical programs, and Secarna looks forward to providing more details on these projects in the near future.

"We were pleased to receive such strong support from our investors as we advance our proprietary pipeline towards the clinic," said Jonas Renz, Managing Director and Co-founder of Secarna Pharmaceuticals. "This financing, in addition to the recently signed agreement with a Top 10 global pharmaceutical company, showcases the attractiveness of our LNAplusTM approach of developing highly specific, safety-optimized and efficacious best-in-class antisense oligonucleotide therapies for challenging targets. We look forward to continued progress in serving our partners while also moving our own programs forward."

About Secarna's Proprietary Drug Discovery Platform, LNAplusTM

Secarna's proprietary third-generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, LNAplusTM, which encompasses all aspects of drug discovery and pre-clinical development, enables the Company to discover novel antisense-based therapies for challenging or currently undruggable targets.Secarna's platform and ASOs have previously been validated by numerous in-house projects as well as in several academic and industry collaborations. With over 15 development programs focusing on therapeutic areas such as immuno-oncology, immunology, antiviral, fibrotic diseases, ophthalmology, neurodegenerative diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases, Secarna is the leading independent European antisense drug discovery and development company.

About Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG

Secarna Pharmaceuticals is the next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) company with multiple innovative antisense therapies in various stages of pre-clinical development in the areas of immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, fibrotic diseases (airways, liver, kidney), and anti-viral applications. Secarna's mission is to maximize the performance and output of its proprietary LNAplusTM antisense oligonucleotide platform to develop highly specific, safe, and efficacious best-in-class antisense therapies for challenging or currently not druggable targets. www.secarna.com

