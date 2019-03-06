Séché Environnement Finalizes Interwaste Acquisition and Takes a Leading Position in South and Southern Africa

Regulatory News:
On March 4, 2019, Séché Environnement Group (via its wholly owned
subsidiary Séché South Africa Pty Ltd) (Paris:SCHP) acquired 100% of all
issued shares of Interwaste Holdings Limited which has today been
delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Through this acquisition, Séché Environnement is entering the South
African markets to respond to local clients’ growing waste management
needs and to support the development of this region’s waste market
toward the circular economy.
By combining the complementary expertise of these two family-owned
businesses built on social and environmental values, this transaction
accelerates Interwaste’s growth in its markets by offering innovative
waste-management solutions to industrial and municipal clients, and
creating a new international operator in the circular economy and waste
management in South Africa.
Building on nearly 40 years as an internationally recognized waste
management expert, Séché Environnement uses the most advanced technology
for waste recovery and treatment, particularly hazardous waste, and most
advanced expertise in decontamination and site rehabilitation.
Founded in 1989, with about 2000 employees, Interwaste is a major
regional integrated waste management operator and relies on industrial
and municipal waste treatment expertise that conforms to the highest
environmental standards, efficient logistics, and a philosophy of
innovation and continuous improvement. As an expert in the circular
economy, Séché Environnement will reinforce Interwaste’s strategic
approach to material and energy recovery to meet the region’s current
regulatory challenges and imperatives.
As an expert in industrial waste, Séché Environnement intends to provide
its skills in the treatment of hazardous waste such as PCBs, mercury and
pesticides, in particular for the mining, petrochemical and food
processing industries, in keeping with the applicable regulatory
requirements.
Alan Willcocks, CEO of Interwaste, comments on the deal: “The two
companies share one culture and one philosophy. I'm sure we will work
well together. Just like Interwaste, Séché Environnement is a
family-owned business built on strong values: respect for its employees,
a focus on transparency, and the importance of promoting sustainable
growth. Séché Environnement stands out for its capacity to provide
high-level services to its clients, particularly for treating complex
hazardous waste that requires cutting-edge technology.”
Séché Environnement first announced its plan to acquire Interwaste on
November 2, 2018. After Interwaste shareholders gave their virtually
unanimous approval on January 9, 2019, the South African competition
authorities approved the deal, which was finalized on March 4, 2019 with
the transfer of 100% of the shares to Séché Environnement, and
Interwaste’s delisting today from the Johannesburg stock exchange.
This acquisition fits in with Séché Environnement’s strategy to increase
its presence in the new international waste management markets,
particularly in the emerging economies. The Group aims to make the most
of their strong growth potential driven by very favorable demographic,
economic, environmental, and regulatory trends. Séché Environnement
currently operates in 15 countries with nearly 2400 employees, mostly in
Europe and South America.
In South Africa, as in many countries around the world, controlling
waste management – which includes analysis, logistics, recycling,
recovery, treatment and, if necessary, storage in classified facilities
– is essential to protecting the environment. Séché and Interwaste will
contribute to the sustainable development of South Africa’s economy and
population, by investing in new technology and applying stringent
environmental standards, thereby creating wealth and jobs for the
country.
“Each of the 15 countries in which we are currently operating has its
own regulatory approach. We are well aware of our social responsibility,
and we will fully support Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment
(B-BBEE) in South Africa. Séché intends to adhere to the B-BBEE
principles, thus doing its part to promote equality in South Africa,”
note Maxime and Guillaume Séché, sons of Joël Séché, founder and CEO of
Séché Environnement.
Séché Environnement's ambition is to further the development of
Interwaste and the diversification of its activities with the objective
of protecting the populations and the environment in South Africa. “It
is gratifying to welcome Interwaste into the Group. It will be a growth
platform for Séché Environnement throughout Southern African and beyond,”
adds Joël Séché.
About Interwaste:
Interwaste is a South African integrated waste management company
also operating in Mozambique. With 30 years’ experience, the Company
posted annual revenue of more than €70 million in 2018 with a workforce
of 2000 people. It provides a full range of waste-treatment services and
deploys a broad network of 38 waste sorting and grouping platforms and
more than 750 specialized facilities, plus various waste treatment and
elimination sites. Interwaste also has a wide range of clients from the
manufacturing, mining, raw materials, and energy industries, as well as
the mass-market, pharmaceuticals, and retail sales segments. Today,
Interwaste’s ambition is to be a leader in sustainable development and
environmental protection.
About Séché Environnement
Séché Environnement is one of France’s leading players in the
recovery and treatment of all types of waste, from both industry and
local communities.
Séché Environnement is the leading independent operator in
France. It is uniquely positioned as a specialist in highly complex
waste, operating within regulated waste recovery and treatment markets
with high barriers to entry.
Its facilities and expertise enable it to provide high value-added
solutions to its industrial and public authority clients, targeting the
challenges of the circular economy and sustainable development
requirements, such as:
-
the material and energy recovery of hazardous and non-hazardous
waste;
-
a comprehensive range of treatment solutions for solid, liquid and
gaseous waste (thermal, physical-chemical and radiation treatment,
etc.);
-
the storage of final hazardous and non-hazardous waste;
-
eco-services such as decontamination, decommissioning, asbestos
removal and rehabilitation.
Leveraging its extensive expertise, Séché Environnement has
successfully developed its environmental services business lines in
waste management outsourcing markets for its clientele of large
communities and major industrial companies both in France and abroad.
Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext
(Compartment B) since November 27, 1997.
It is eligible for equity savings funds dedicated to investing in
SMEs and is listed in the CAC Mid&Small and Enternext PEA-PME 150
indexes.
Calendar
Consolidated results at December 31, 2018 March
11, 2019 after market close
Important notice
This press release may contain information of a provisional nature.
This information represents either trends or targets at the date of the
press release’s publication and may not be considered as results
forecasts or as any other type of performance indicators. This
information is by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which are
difficult to foresee and are usually beyond the Company’s control, which
may imply that expected results and developments differ significantly
from announced trends and targets. These risks notably include those
described in the Company’s Registration Document, which is available on
its website (www.groupe-seche.com).
This information therefore does not reflect the Company’s future
performance, which may differ considerably, and no guarantee can be
given as to the achievement of these forward-looking figures. The
Company makes no commitment on the updating of this information. More
detailed information on the Company can be obtained on its website (www.groupe-seche.com),
in the Regulated Information section. This press release does not
constitute an offer of shares or a solicitation in view of an offer of
shares in any country, including the United States. Distribution of this
press release may be subject to the laws and regulations in force in
France or other countries. Persons in possession of this press release
must be aware of these restrictions and observe them.
