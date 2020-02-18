Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Second Advance Estimates of Production of Foodgrains, Oilseeds and other Commercial Crops for 2019-20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 07:37am EST

The 2nd Advance Estimates of production of major crops for 2019-20 have been released by the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare today. The cumulative rainfall in the country during the monsoon season (June to September, 2019) has been 10% higher than Long Period Average (LPA). Accordingly, the production of most of the crops for the agricultural year 2019-20 has been estimated higher than their normal production. These estimates are subject to revision on account of more precise information flowing over the time.

As per 2nd Advance Estimates, the estimated production of major crops during 2019-20 is as under:

  • Foodgrains - 291.95 million tonnes. (record)
    • Rice - 117.47 million tonnes. (record)
    • Wheat - 106.21 million tonnes. (record)
    • Nutri / Coarse Cereals - 45.24 million tonnes.
    • Maize - 28.08 million tonnes.
    • Pulses - 23.02 million tonnes.
    • Tur - 3.69 million tonnes.
    • Gram - 11.22 million tonnes.
  • Oilseeds - 34.19 million tonnes.
    • Soyabean - 13.63 million tonnes
    • Rapeseed and Mustard - 9.11 million tonnes
    • Groundnut - 8.24 million tonnes
  • Cotton - 34.89 million bales (of 170 kg each)
  • Jute & Mesta - 9.81 million bales (of 180 kg each)
  • Sugarcane - 353.85 million tonnes

As per Second Advance Estimates for 2019-20, total Foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 291.95 million tonnes which is higher by 6.74 million tonnes than the production of foodgrain of 285.21 million tonnes achieved during 2018-19. However, the production during 2019-20 is higher by 26.20 million tonnes than the previous five years' (2013-14 to 2017-18) average production of foodgrain.

Total production of Rice during 2019-20 is estimated at record 117.47 million tonnes. It is higher by 9.67 million tonnes than the five years' average production of 107.80 million tonnes.

Production of Wheat during 2019-20 is estimated at record 106.21 million tonnes. It is higher by 2.61 million tonnes as compared to wheat production during 2018-19 and is higher by 11.60 million tonnes than the average wheat production of 94.61 million tonnes.

Production of Nutri / Coarse Cereals estimated at 45.24 million tonnes, which is higher by 2.18 million tonnes than the production of 43.06 million tonnes achieved during 2018-19. Further, it is also higher by 2.16 million tonnes than the average production.

Total Pulses production during 2019-20 is estimated at 23.02 million tonnes which is higher by 2.76 million tonnes than the Five years' average production of 20.26 million tonnes.

Total Oilseeds production in the country during 2019-20 is estimated at 34.19 million tonnes which is higher by 2.67 million tonnes than the production of 31.52 million tonnes during 2018-19. Further, the production of oilseeds during 2019-20 is higher by 4.54 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production.

Total production of Sugarcane in the country during 2019-20 is estimated at 353.85 million tonnes. The production of sugarcane during 2019-20 is higher by 4.07 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 349.78 million tonnes.

Production of Cotton is estimated at 34.89 million bales (of 170 kg each) is higher by 6.85 million bales than the production of 28.04 million bales during 2018-19. Production of Jute & Mesta is estimated at 9.81 million bales (of 180 kg each).

Please click here for details

****

APS/PK

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of the Republic of India published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 12:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:01aELOS MEDTECH PUBL : - Year-end report, 1 January - 31 December, 2019
AQ
08:01aOEM INTERNATIONAL PUBL : Financial Statement Full Year 2019
AQ
08:01aXSPRAY PHARMA PUBL : Three additional product patents in the US for HyNap-Dasa
AQ
08:01aSEEGENE : launches KFDA Approved COVID-19 Assay
AQ
08:01aLEON FURNITURE : LFL Announces Date for 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results Release
AQ
08:01aTRANSAT A T : Air Transat unveils its 2020 summer flight program for Ontario
AQ
08:01aAMERICAS GOLD AND SILVER : Pours First Gold at Relief Canyon, Provides 2-Year Outlook and 2019 Operating Results
AQ
08:01aPLC : CEO Completes Highly Successful Run; Announces Transition Plan
AQ
08:01aHOME DEPOT : Canada to hire 5,500 new associates
AQ
08:01aALEXCO RESOURCE : Divests Subsidiary Environmental Business AEG
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
3NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
4BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA
5RENAULT : French finance minister warns Renault against job cuts, factory closures

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group