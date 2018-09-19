Second Annual DevOps World Awards Program Honors Jenkins Contributors and DevOps Innovators

DevOps World | Jenkins World – This morning, the Jenkins
project, the community of practitioners using Jenkins, and CloudBees,
the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, announced
the winners of the second annual Jenkins Community Awards and CloudBees
Innovation Awards at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco.
The DevOps World | Jenkins World Awards Program celebrates the
achievements of DevOps innovators and Jenkins contributors across the
globe. The Jenkins Community Awards recognize individual Jenkins
community contributors, while the CloudBees Innovation Awards honor
companies and channel partners achieving business results through
DevOps, continuous integration and continuous delivery using CloudBees
solutions.
Jenkins Community Awards were selected by Kohsuke Kawaguchi, founder of
the Jenkins project and CTO at CloudBees, and the DevOps World | Jenkins
World 2018 Proposals Selection Committee. Winners are the following
community members:
-
Most Valuable Contributor -
Presented to the Jenkins contributor who helped move the Jenkins
project forward the most through their valuable feature contributions,
bug fixes or plugin development efforts.
Winner: Ewelina
Wilkosz
-
Jenkins Security MVP -
Presented to the individual who most consistently identified potential
security issues, provided well-documented security reports and/or who
helped secure Jenkins by fixing security issues.
Winner:
Thomas de Grenier de Latour
-
Most Valuable Advocate - Presented
to an individual or group of individuals who helped advocate for
Jenkins and continuous delivery through the organization of a local
Jenkins Area Meetup (JAM), blogging or creation of helpful user
resources.
Winner: Jenkins Pipeline Experts Group
“Jenkins continues to grow in every metric I can track, but at the end
of the day, what drives the growth is the community—people innovating
and contributing,” said Kawaguchi. “Of all those who contribute, I'm
especially honored to recognize these two individuals and the Jenkins
Pipeline group, because collectively they exemplify multiple ways in
which people can participate to the Jenkins project. Open source
community is not just about code.”
CloudBees Innovation Award winners were selected by a committee
comprised of: Christopher Condo, senior analyst, application development
and delivery, Forrester; Sacha Labourey, CEO and co-founder of
CloudBees; and Alan Shimel, editor-in-chief of DevOps.com.
Winners are the following:
-
DevOps Automation Excellence Award
– Presented to the organization that exemplifies the most
outstanding automated DevOps process across a team or organization
with the use of the CloudBees solutions, including generation of
quantifiable business value.
Winner: Autodesk
-
DevOps Scalability Achievement Award
- Presented to the organization demonstrating the most outstanding
highly-scaled continuous delivery and DevOps implementation across a
team or organization with the use of CloudBees solutions, including
generation of quantifiable business value.
Winner: ABN AMRO
“With DevOps adoption continuing to accelerate, it’s important to
recognize the organizations at the forefront of innovation and
leadership in software delivery,” said Labourey. “Continuing to build
upon the success of last year’s awards, we want to honor the new normal
for delivering software which has been set this year by both Autodesk
and ABN AMRO.”
Partner Awards were selected by the CloudBees channel team. Awards were
presented to select CloudBees partners in seven partner categories.
Criteria for the awards included: number of customer engagements, a
proven expertise in DevOps, and demonstrated delivery of DevOps
solutions to mutual customers.
These partners have excelled in the following categories:
-
North American Partner of the Year
Winner: Zivra
-
European Partner of the Year
Winner: Kiratech
-
Rookie Partner of the Year
Winner: Column Technologies
-
Channel Marketing Partner of the Year
Winner: Levvel
-
Service Delivery Partner of the Year
Winner: ECS Digital
-
MSP Partner of the Year
Winner: iTMethods
-
Smartest Partner of the Year
Winner: Go2Group
-
Federal Partner of the Year
Winner: Fierce Software
This year, CloudBees has
provided support for a local Bay Area nonprofit, Maven. Maven
fosters innovative solutions that empower LGBTQ+ youth to network,
organize and educate for social change. They accomplish their mission
by: providing meaningful skills exploration and development to pave
career pathways; bridging the technology gap between LGBTQ+ youth and
youth serving organizations; and transforming the tech industry through
consciousness raising and collaborative partnerships.
-
The Maven Youth Tech Leadership Award
Winner: Humaira Syed
Additional Resources
About Jenkins and the Jenkins Community
Jenkins is the
leading open source automation server supported by a large and growing
community of developers, testers, designers and other people interested
in continuous integration, continuous delivery and other modern software
delivery practices. Built on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), it provides
more than 1,300 plugins that extend Jenkins to automate with practically
any technology software delivery teams use.
The Jenkins community advocates the use of Jenkins to the global
development community, serving as a central source for tutorials, forums
and other helpful resources for Jenkins users of all experience levels.
By recognizing the numerous contributors to the Jenkins project, the
Jenkins project creates and fosters a community-powered infrastructure
for maintaining and further developing Jenkins. You can follow the
Jenkins community on Twitter (@JenkinsCI).
About CloudBees
CloudBees is powering the continuous economy
by building the world’s first end-to-end system for automating software
delivery, the CloudBees Suite. The CloudBees Suite builds on emerging
DevOps practices and continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery
(CD) automation adding a layer of governance, visibility and insights
necessary to achieve optimum efficiency and control new risks. Since
every company in the world is now a software company, this new automated
software delivery system will become the most mission-critical business
system in the modern enterprise. As today’s clear leader in continuous
CI/CD, CloudBees is uniquely positioned to define and lead the automated
software delivery category. CloudBees puts companies on the fastest path
to transforming great ideas into great software and returning value to
the business more quickly.
Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon
Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees
was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team
of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals.
Follow CloudBees on Twitter,
Facebook,
LinkedIn
and Google+.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005026/en/