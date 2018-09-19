Second Annual DevOps World Awards Program Honors Jenkins Contributors and DevOps Innovators

DevOps World | Jenkins World – This morning, the Jenkins project, the community of practitioners using Jenkins, and CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, announced the winners of the second annual Jenkins Community Awards and CloudBees Innovation Awards at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco.

The DevOps World | Jenkins World Awards Program celebrates the achievements of DevOps innovators and Jenkins contributors across the globe. The Jenkins Community Awards recognize individual Jenkins community contributors, while the CloudBees Innovation Awards honor companies and channel partners achieving business results through DevOps, continuous integration and continuous delivery using CloudBees solutions.

Jenkins Community Awards were selected by Kohsuke Kawaguchi, founder of the Jenkins project and CTO at CloudBees, and the DevOps World | Jenkins World 2018 Proposals Selection Committee. Winners are the following community members:

Most Valuable Contributor - Presented to the Jenkins contributor who helped move the Jenkins project forward the most through their valuable feature contributions, bug fixes or plugin development efforts.

Winner: Ewelina Wilkosz

Jenkins Security MVP - Presented to the individual who most consistently identified potential security issues, provided well-documented security reports and/or who helped secure Jenkins by fixing security issues.

Winner: Thomas de Grenier de Latour

Most Valuable Advocate - Presented to an individual or group of individuals who helped advocate for Jenkins and continuous delivery through the organization of a local Jenkins Area Meetup (JAM), blogging or creation of helpful user resources.

Winner: Jenkins Pipeline Experts Group

“Jenkins continues to grow in every metric I can track, but at the end of the day, what drives the growth is the community—people innovating and contributing,” said Kawaguchi. “Of all those who contribute, I'm especially honored to recognize these two individuals and the Jenkins Pipeline group, because collectively they exemplify multiple ways in which people can participate to the Jenkins project. Open source community is not just about code.”

CloudBees Innovation Award winners were selected by a committee comprised of: Christopher Condo, senior analyst, application development and delivery, Forrester; Sacha Labourey, CEO and co-founder of CloudBees; and Alan Shimel, editor-in-chief of DevOps.com.

Winners are the following:

DevOps Automation Excellence Award – Presented to the organization that exemplifies the most outstanding automated DevOps process across a team or organization with the use of the CloudBees solutions, including generation of quantifiable business value.

Winner: Autodesk

DevOps Scalability Achievement Award - Presented to the organization demonstrating the most outstanding highly-scaled continuous delivery and DevOps implementation across a team or organization with the use of CloudBees solutions, including generation of quantifiable business value.

Winner: ABN AMRO

“With DevOps adoption continuing to accelerate, it’s important to recognize the organizations at the forefront of innovation and leadership in software delivery,” said Labourey. “Continuing to build upon the success of last year’s awards, we want to honor the new normal for delivering software which has been set this year by both Autodesk and ABN AMRO.”

Partner Awards were selected by the CloudBees channel team. Awards were presented to select CloudBees partners in seven partner categories. Criteria for the awards included: number of customer engagements, a proven expertise in DevOps, and demonstrated delivery of DevOps solutions to mutual customers.

These partners have excelled in the following categories:

North American Partner of the Year

Winner: Zivra

European Partner of the Year

Winner: Kiratech

Rookie Partner of the Year

Winner: Column Technologies

Channel Marketing Partner of the Year

Winner: Levvel

Service Delivery Partner of the Year

Winner: ECS Digital

MSP Partner of the Year

Winner: iTMethods

Smartest Partner of the Year

Winner: Go2Group

Federal Partner of the Year

Winner: Fierce Software

This year, CloudBees has provided support for a local Bay Area nonprofit, Maven. Maven fosters innovative solutions that empower LGBTQ+ youth to network, organize and educate for social change. They accomplish their mission by: providing meaningful skills exploration and development to pave career pathways; bridging the technology gap between LGBTQ+ youth and youth serving organizations; and transforming the tech industry through consciousness raising and collaborative partnerships.

The Maven Youth Tech Leadership Award

Winner: Humaira Syed

Additional Resources

About Jenkins and the Jenkins Community

Jenkins is the leading open source automation server supported by a large and growing community of developers, testers, designers and other people interested in continuous integration, continuous delivery and other modern software delivery practices. Built on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), it provides more than 1,300 plugins that extend Jenkins to automate with practically any technology software delivery teams use.

The Jenkins community advocates the use of Jenkins to the global development community, serving as a central source for tutorials, forums and other helpful resources for Jenkins users of all experience levels. By recognizing the numerous contributors to the Jenkins project, the Jenkins project creates and fosters a community-powered infrastructure for maintaining and further developing Jenkins. You can follow the Jenkins community on Twitter (@JenkinsCI).

About CloudBees

CloudBees is powering the continuous economy by building the world’s first end-to-end system for automating software delivery, the CloudBees Suite. The CloudBees Suite builds on emerging DevOps practices and continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) automation adding a layer of governance, visibility and insights necessary to achieve optimum efficiency and control new risks. Since every company in the world is now a software company, this new automated software delivery system will become the most mission-critical business system in the modern enterprise. As today’s clear leader in continuous CI/CD, CloudBees is uniquely positioned to define and lead the automated software delivery category. CloudBees puts companies on the fastest path to transforming great ideas into great software and returning value to the business more quickly.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005026/en/