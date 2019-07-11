Second Annual International Ride MTB Day to be Celebrated by Riders around the World

Mountain bikers around the world are planning events to celebrate the second annual International Ride MTB Day on July 20th, and the complete listing of events can be found at RideMTBday.com. International Ride MTB Day started in 2018 as a day for riders to celebrate the incredible culture of mountain biking, and in just one year it has grown to become a truly global holiday with events planned around the world.

On July 20th, the mountain bike community invites riders of all skill levels to take part by joining a group ride, fundraiser, race, demo or take a kid bike riding. It is truly a day to make time to get in the saddle, pedal and enjoy the fun of simply riding mountain bikes.

Everyone that participates is invited to share their ride on social media with the hashtag #RideMTBday and follow @RideMTBday on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

GIFs and Stickers can also be found and used on social media by searching for “ridemtbday”.

