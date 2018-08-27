Log in
Second Annual Smithfield BBQ Classic Heads to Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, September 29

08/27/2018 | 05:59pm CEST

SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield®, in conjunction with Big Poppa Smokers, is proud to celebrate competition barbecue and announce the second annual Smithfield BBQ Classic, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Richmond Raceway Complex. 50 teams from across the country will face off in a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned barbecue competition to win more than $10,000 in cash prizes and an automatic invitation to participate in the prestigious Smithfield King of the Smoker competition in Palm Springs, Ca. on Dec. 1, 2018.

0_int_image001.png


During this free event from noon to 6 p.m., barbecue fans can enjoy local food trucks, giveaways, free samples, and family-friendly activities, and see which barbecue team takes home the top prize during the awards ceremony at 5 p.m. World Champion pitmasters Sterling Ball and Tuffy Stone will offer their award-winning tips and tricks and conduct grilling demos featuring their favorite fresh pork recipes.

“Smithfield continues to invest in the sport of barbecue. We’re thrilled to partner with the legendary Tuffy Stone and Big Poppa Smokers to host the Smithfield BBQ Classic for the second consecutive year,” said Emily Detwiler, director of fresh pork marketing for Smithfield Foods. “Due to the significant interest from fans and teams participating this year, we’re excited to expand our footprint and bring the event from our hometown of Smithfield, Virginia, to the Richmond Raceway Complex.”

“As a professional pitmaster, I know that having top quality meat is important. Smithfield Fresh Pork is great for both competition cooks and backyard BBQ aficionados; and you can find it just about anywhere,” said Sterling Ball, owner of Big Poppa Smokers. “I expect to see some good-looking rib and pork turn-ins from the teams this weekend, hoping everyone will come out and join us for this great event!”

Richmond Raceway Complex is located at 600 East Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23222. Entry to the event will be at the Main Gate, located at the corner of East Laburnum Ave. & Richmond Henrico Turnpike. The event is free entry for all ages, free parking, and will take place rain or shine. For more information, please visit the 2018 Smithfield BBQ Classic Facebook page or email BBQ@smithfield.com.

About Smithfield
A leading provider of high-quality pork products, Smithfield was founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia. From hand-trimmed ribs, loins and bacon and slow-smoked holiday hams to marinated tenderloins, Smithfield brings artistry, authenticity and a commitment to heritage, flavor, and handcrafted excellence to everything it produces. With a vast product portfolio including smoked meats, hams, bacon, sausage, ribs, and a wide variety of fresh pork cuts, the company services retail, foodservice, and deli channels across the United States and 30 countries abroad. All of Smithfield’s products meet the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. To learn more about how Flavor Hails from Smithfield, please visit www.Smithfield.com, www.Twitter.com/SmithfieldBrand, and www.Facebook.com/CookingWithSmithfield. Smithfield is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.SmithfieldFoods.com, and connect with us on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Smithfield
Amber Carson
757-357-1520
acarson@smithfield.com

Big Poppa Smokers
Jessie Corbin
877-828-0727
jessie@bigpoppasmokers.com

Primary Logo


