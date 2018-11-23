Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Second British energy supplier ceases trading in a week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/23/2018 | 04:49pm CET

LONDON (Reuters) - A small British energy supplier, called Spark Energy Supply Limited, has ceased to trade, regulator Ofgem said on Friday, promising to find a new supplier for customers soon.

A number of other small energy providers have gone bust in Britain, prompting Ofgem on Wednesday to propose financial and customer stress tests for energy suppliers wanting to enter the market.

On Friday it said the outstanding credit balances of Spark Energy's 290,000 customers would be protected and there would be no disruption to supplies. It did the same for the 129,000 customers of Extra Energy on Wednesday.

A push to increase competitiveness in Britain's energy market has reduced the market share of the six largest companies to 70 percent from over 95 percent in recent years, with 60 smaller independent companies in operation.

However, their rapid rise has led to questions over their viability as, with less capital available to make long-term hedges, some may have been vulnerable to soaring wholesale commodity price rises.

(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:21pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Congratulates Colombia on Second Anniversary of Peace Agreement Launch, Says Hard Work Ahead to Consolidate Early Gains
PU
09:19pMexico, Canada discuss signing of new North American trade deal
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:02pOil plunges nearly 8 percent despite talk of output cut
RE
09:02pOil plunges nearly 8 percent despite talk of output cut
RE
09:01pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : meeting to discuss role of renewable energy in response to climate change
PU
09:00pOil plunges nearly 8 percent despite talk of output cut
RE
08:54pDollar posts largest weekly gain in one month as oil slumps
RE
08:50pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Plumbs 10-week Low To End Thanksgiving Week
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1No more fake Fidelity or bogus Buffett - China bars new copycat fund names
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : German court rules Volkswagen must reimburse owner full price of car
3DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL : Oil plunges nearly 8 percent despite talk of output cut
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Dolce & Gabbana founders seek 'forgiveness' in China with video apology
5KKR & CO INC : Chinese PE firm Boyu Capital raising at least $3 billion new fund - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.