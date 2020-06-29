Second Deputy Governor's Keynote Address at the Engine Business Network Forum

"MSME MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES, RESPONDING TO COVID-19

The President of the ENGINE Business Network (EBN), members of the EBN, distinguished speakers, invited guests and participants, good morning.

1. I am very honoured to join you today, and I thank the Executives and members of the EBN for inviting me to deliver the keynote address.

2. This important forum falls on no less a day than the day set aside by the UN General Assembly to recognize the contributions of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) around the world, and to identify ways in which they could be supported to help achieve the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

3. In just two years of its existence, the EBN, formed by alumni of the DfID/UKAID - funded Engine programme, has leveraged its network of partners from the public and private sectors and international organisations, to provide significant support to its members through capacity building, partnerships, and advocacy, with a special focus on youth employment and women's economic empowerment. I applaud the vision of the founding members of EBN, and the tireless contributions of its over 500 members to our nation's development.

4. Over the years, MSMEs have played and continue to play a critical role in Ghana's socio-economic development by producing critical goods and services, creating jobs, and helping to reduce poverty and promote economic growth. It is estimated that MSMEs represent about 85 percent of Ghana's private sector and contribute about 70 percent of annual GDP. In terms of employment, MSMEs account for an estimated 85 percent of manufacturing jobs in the country. The MSME sector has also provided women and the youth opportunities to harness their economic potential, and it is estimated by the World Bank that about a third of all MSMEs in Africa are owned by women. These contributions notwithstanding, MSMEs have always faced severe constraints that stifle their growth. For example, it is estimated

that the MSME financing gap in Ghana is approximately 13 percent of GDP, according to a World Bank 2019 Report on improving access to MSME financing in Ghana.

5. Today's forum under the theme, "MSME Manufacturing Capabilities, Responding to COVID-19 and Opportunities Beyond" is timely and appropriate. We are all witnesses to the unfolding impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on human lives around the world, and the significant disruptions in the global economy. These are certainly unusual times, and for many of us, unprecedented times.

6. There is recognition around the world that the economic impact of COVID-19 has been disproportionately felt by the MSME sector, owing to a number of factors. First, on the supply side, MSMEs have faced many challenges including (i) disruptions in their production cycles due to employees and suppliers infected by the virus; (ii) a shortage in raw materials and other inputs due to global supply chain disruptions; and (iii) increased costs of production due to a shortage of inputs, and spending on new health and safety protocols. On the demand side, MSMEs have experienced revenue losses and severe liquidity stress arising from weak consumer demand due to closure of businesses in the hospitality, tourism, aviation, education and food industries, among other things. With little or no savings, MSMEs have had difficulty paying their workers and suppliers, paying rent and utility bills, and servicing their loans with financial institutions. This is, in many ways, an existential threat for the sector.

7. MSMEs are not the only ones impacted. Major businesses, and multinationals in some cases, have all been hardly hit. Corporate insolvencies around the world have increased exponentially due to the pandemic, and national economies are reeling from the loss of tax revenues and increased Government expenditures on health and safety and other measures to help contain the effects of the pandemic. In Ghana, the impact of the pandemic on businesses,

Government revenues and expenditures, and on inflation, have compounded the problems of the MSME sector.

8. Many countries around the world have responded to the economic impact of the pandemic with policy measures to cushion the impacts on small businesses. Similarly, the Government of Ghana has provided some GH¢600 million through the NBSSI to cushion MSMEs against the devastating effects of the pandemic. Through partnerships with banks and other financial institutions, this amount could potentially increase to GH¢1 billion to provide even more support to this sector. Other interventions by Government, including the absorption of electricity and water bills of consumers, have also helped to support the MSME sector.

9. The Bank of Ghana has also taken a number of measures to help alleviate the economic pain from the pandemic. By reducing its monetary policy rate from 16 percent to 14.5 percent in March 2020 and providing regulatory reliefs to release capital and liquidity to banks and specialised deposit-taking institutions (SDIs), the Bank of Ghana has provided a major boost to these financial institutions to provide economic relief to their customers, particularly those in the MSME sector.

The successful completion of major reforms in the banking, savings and loans and microfinance sectors by the Bank of Ghana prior to the onset of the pandemic, has played a significant role in cushioning the impact of the pandemic on our economy. Banks and other financial institutions are now better able to support their customers at this critical time. Smaller financial institutions, however, are themselves at high risk given that many of their clients are MSMEs who are significantly impacted by the pandemic and as a result have had difficulty in servicing their loans.

Regulatory reliefs recently provided by the Bank of Ghana to the savings and loans, microfinance, and rural and community bank sectors, were therefore designed to help ease the burden on them and by extension their clients.