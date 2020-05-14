Second Extraordinary G20 Virtual Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting on COVID-19 – Press Release

Second Extraordinary G20 Virtual Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting on COVID-19

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2020

The Saudi G20 Presidency will convene the second extraordinary virtual Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting on Thursday May 14.

Trade and Investment Ministers of the G20 will address the progress made by the Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) since the last meeting on March 30. Particularly, Ministers will discuss the "G20 Actions to Support World Trade and Investment through the COVID-19 Pandemic" developed by the TIWG. These designed actions aim to alleviate the impact of the pandemic in the short run; and support the reform of the multilateral trading system, build resilience in global supply chains; and strengthen international investment over the long run.

The meeting will be chaired by the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majid Al Qasabi, in the presence of the Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Faleh.

Further information about the G20, including the Presidency Agenda and full program of events, can be found at www.g20.org

