Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Second Extraordinary G20 Virtual Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting on COVID-19 – Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 10:20am EDT

Second Extraordinary G20 Virtual Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting on COVID-19

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2020

The Saudi G20 Presidency will convene the second extraordinary virtual Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting on Thursday May 14.

Trade and Investment Ministers of the G20 will address the progress made by the Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) since the last meeting on March 30. Particularly, Ministers will discuss the "G20 Actions to Support World Trade and Investment through the COVID-19 Pandemic" developed by the TIWG. These designed actions aim to alleviate the impact of the pandemic in the short run; and support the reform of the multilateral trading system, build resilience in global supply chains; and strengthen international investment over the long run.

The meeting will be chaired by the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majid Al Qasabi, in the presence of the Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Faleh.

Further information about the G20, including the Presidency Agenda and full program of events, can be found at www.g20.org

Media Enquiries: G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa+966 11 829 6129

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 14:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
10:41aVENAFI : to Acquire Jetstack to Accelerate and Secure Digital Transformation
BU
10:40aNEWMARK : Major Renovations for 1 Tower Generate Leasing Velocity
PU
10:40aDistributing high-iron and zinc bean varieties to women farmers during COVID-19
PU
10:40aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : NPF of Sberbank customers use online solutions for future retirement savings twice as often
PU
10:40aASPIRE GLOBAL : New Games and Distribution Partnership with Leading Mexican Gaming Operator CALIENTE.MX
AQ
10:40aBILFINGER : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10:39aISG to Release Study of Contact Center Services, with Focus on COVID-19 Pandemic
GL
10:38aSafeRunner order for Safe At Sea
AQ
10:36aZALANDO : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remd..
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Strong first quarter – low impact from Covid-19 to date
5Pexip Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange after the First Fully-Virtual IPO in Norway

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group