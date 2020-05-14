Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Second G20 Trade and Investment Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting – Opening Remarks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Extraordinary G20 Virtual Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting

Opening Statement - HE Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al Qasabi May 14, 2020

Good Afternoon Excellencies, G20 Ministers of Trade and Investment. Greetings from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on this holy day of Ramadan.

I am pleased to welcome all of you to our second Extraordinary Trade and Investment Meeting on COVID-19.

These are no ordinary times. The Coronavirus pandemic has caused tragic losses of lives around the globe and has inflicted serious damage on our economies.

At no other time in our living memory has the need for international cooperation, coordination, and collective action been stronger and more urgent than it is today. We have been fighting a global crisis that has upended lives and disrupted livelihoods.

Our meeting today follows the will of the G20 Leaders' meeting in March, and their commitment to coordinate policies and actions to address international trade disruptions, stabilize the global economy and save lives and livelihoods.

Their decision to put a moratorium on developing nations' debt repayments was very well received by governments, international organizations, the media, civil society groups and the market. The monetary and fiscal policies that our countries have swiftly put in place have proven to be critical for supporting our economies to weather the crisis and emerge from it unscathed to the extent possible.

The G20 has proven yet again to be an essential forum to address global pressing issues facing humanity, and to leverage the member countries' collective strengths in the face of shocks.

Today, we build on the momentum that the G20 leaders have created to further strengthen our cooperation and coordination in the areas of trade

1

www.g20.org

and investments, both of which are critical for supporting economic recovery from the pandemic.

The Trade and Investment Working Group has worked tirelessly since our meeting six weeks ago to identify additional actions that we may collectively pursue to leverage trade and investment in our global response to the pandemic. The actions on our agenda today are the fruit of an intensive consultative process among all TIWG officials.

Please allow me, on behalf of all of you, to thank each and every member of the Working Group for their dedication, commitment, and goodwill.

Allow me also to thank international organizations and recognize their high- quality support to the group, including our request to analyze the impact of COVID-19 on world trade, on investment, and on global value chains, which was presented to the TIWG and shared with us. Thank you.

The draft agenda of actions in front of you for endorsement represents yet another opportunity to show to the world the commitment of the G20 to support global economic recovery from the pandemic, and to help citizens return to normalcy.

Our agreement will send strong signals to citizens, governments, media, civil society groups and the markets around the world about the seriousness of our intention to win this unprecedented crisis.

I look forward to all G20 Ministers endorsing the proposed list of collective actions today.

I thank you so much again for being with us in this meeting. I declare the meeting officially open.

2

www.g20.org

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 17:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:42pCHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:42pUNITED STATES 12 MONTH NATURAL GAS FUND, LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:42pINNODATA : Management's discussion and analysis of financial
AQ
01:42pREALOGY : Affiliated Agents Lead Nearly One-Third Of NAHREP Top 250
PR
01:41pZEU CRYPTO : Director Resignation
AQ
01:40pEDISON S P A : closes the first quarter with revenues at 1.8 billion euros (-24.4%) and EBITDA stable at 180 million euros (+1.1%)
PU
01:39pPARK AEROSPACE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
01:39pOMNITEK ENGINEERING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:37pWYNNEFIELD CAPITAL : 's Efforts To Secure Three Independent Seats On MVC Capital's Board Stalled Over Gating Issue
PR
01:37pIMMUCELL CORPORATION : to Present at Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3GILEAD SCIENCES : Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remdesivir
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Strong first quarter – low impact from Covid-19 to date
5LG CHEM, LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla's secret batteries aim to rework the math for electric cars and the grid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group