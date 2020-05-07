Second charge mortgage new business volumes fall by 14% in March 2020

7 May 2020
Commenting on the latest new business figures for the second charge mortgage market, Fiona Hoyle, Head of Consumer and Mortgage Finance at the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA), said:
'The disruption caused by the lockdown in March led to falls in second charge mortgage new business of 14% by both value and volume compared with March 2019. New business volumes in Q1 2020 as a whole increased by 2% compared with the same quarter in 2019.
'Lenders are continuing to do all they can to support customers during this challenging period and customers experiencing payment difficulties should contact their lender as soon as possible.'
Table 1: New second charge mortgage lending
Mar 2020
% change on prev. year
3 months to Mar 2020
% change on prev. year
12 months to Mar 2020
% change on prev. year
Value of new business (£m)
93
-14
304
4
1,263
14
Number of new agreements (No.)
2,050
-14
6,653
2
28,172
14
Note to editors:
FLA members in the consumer finance sector include banks, credit card providers, store card providers, second-charge mortgage lenders, motor finance providers, personal loan and instalment credit providers.
In 2019, FLA members provided £140 billion of new finance to UK businesses and households. £105 billion of this was in the form of consumer credit, representing over a third of total new consumer credit written in the UK in 2019.
For media enquiries, please contact the FLA press office on 020 7420 9656.
