Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Second charge mortgage new business volumes fall by 80% in May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 07:20am EDT

3 July 2020

Commenting on the latest new business figures for the second charge mortgage market, Fiona Hoyle, Head of Consumer and Mortgage Finance at the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA), said:

'The severity of the lockdown restrictions on the second charge mortgage market is reflected in the record low level of new business volumes in May. The market, however, remains in a strong position to meet new demand and forbearance requests during the months ahead.

'Lenders are continuing to do all they can to support customers during this challenging period and customers experiencing payment difficulties should contact their lender as soon as possible.'

Table 1: New second charge mortgage lending

May 2020

% change on prev. year

3 months to May 2020

% change on prev. year

12 months to May 2020

% change on prev. year

Value of new business (£m)

21

-81

145

-54

1,109

-3

Number of new agreements (No.)

486

-80

3,221

-54

24,767

-3

Note to editors:

  1. FLA members in the consumer finance sector include banks, credit card providers, store card providers, second-charge mortgage lenders, motor finance providers, personal loan and instalment credit providers.
  2. In 2019, FLA members provided £140 billion of new finance to UK businesses and households. £105 billion of this was in the form of consumer credit, representing over a third of total new consumer credit written in the UK in 2019.
  3. For media enquiries, please contact the FLA press office on 020 7420 9656.

Disclaimer

FLA - Finance & Leasing Association published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:03aSCHOONER CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - SCH.P
AQ
08:02aQUANTAFUEL AS : | Extraordinary General Meeting - Minutes
AQ
08:02aGOLDSEEK RESOURCES : Closes Final Tranche of $1,142,100
AQ
08:01aSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA : Expands Sleep Offering to Windsor, Ontario
AQ
08:01aMONETA PORCUPINE MINES : Announces $6.0 Million Financing
AQ
08:01aNEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. : Names Mac Jackson, Former VP of Exploration at Gold Standard Ventures to Advisory Board
AQ
08:01aXSPRAY PHARMA PUBL : First study group has been dosed in Xspray Pharma's ongoing pivotal registration studies with HyNap-Dasa
AQ
08:01aWhy This Chicago Cubs Super Fan Is Walking 100 Miles To Wrigley Field for Patient and Health Worker Safety
BU
08:01aChapter 11 U.S. Commercial Bankruptcies up 43% in June
GL
08:01aORGANIGRAM : Provides Update on COVID-19 Corporate Action Plan and Timing for Q3 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
4FAURECIA SE : Fiat sticks by terms of PSA deal after divided cut report
5DAIMLER AG : "ELECTRIC FIRST": Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to C02-neutral mobil..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group