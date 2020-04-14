Second charge mortgage new business volumes up by 13% in February 2020

14 April 2020
Commenting on the latest new business figures for the second charge mortgage market, Fiona Hoyle, Head of Consumer and Mortgage Finance at the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA), said:
'The second charge mortgage market made a positive start to 2020, but the mortgage market faces serve disruption from the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.
'Lenders are doing their best to support customers during these unprecedented times, and any customer facing repayment difficulties due to the Coronavirus should contact their lender as soon as possible to discuss the help they need.'
Table 1: New second charge mortgage lending
|
|
Feb 2020
|
% change on prev. year
|
3 months to Feb 2020
|
% change on prev. year
|
12 months to Feb 2020
|
% change on prev. year
|
Value of new business (£m)
|
107
|
9
|
305
|
16
|
1,278
|
18
|
Number of new agreements (No.)
|
2,435
|
13
|
6,671
|
13
|
28,512
|
18
