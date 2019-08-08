Second quarter 2019: UPC sees turnaround plan working and prepares 1 gig launch for the whole footprint

The positive trends of the first quarter of 2019 with regards to revenue and the number of subscribers continued in Q2. The record sales in the Mobile segment, the continued increase of the popular UPC TV box in the customer base and the very high level of customer satisfaction associated with these support the trends in Q2, continue to point in the right direction. They are in line with, or even exceeded, according to some metrics, our growth plan. In the face of continued fierce competition and in line with expectations, revenue fell by 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year to a total of CHF 315.6 million.

The turnaround continued and even accelerated during the second quarter

Severina Pascu, CEO UPC: "I am pleased that, during the second quarter of the year, we were able to accelerate the turnaround. The highest increase in the number of mobile subscriptions since 2016, which was observed in the first quarter, was surpassed in the second quarter, while the situation in the Internet and TV segments has not been as good as this since the fourth quarter of 2017, proving that our strategy works and results are pointing to an upward trend. I am confident in our plan and our ability to continue to produce strong results in the coming quarters."

Investment in the customer base and nationwide giga speeds

The company also continued to invest massively in expanding its network and the customer base during the second quarter of 2019. "This paves the way for the gigabit offers we intend to introduce throughout the country before the end of the year, making UPC the only provider that offers 1 gigabit throughout the footprint. In doing so, we will close the digitisation gaps in numerous areas, including many rural areas which are ignored by our competitors, while providing an attractively-priced alternative to fibre offers in the cities," explains Pascu.

The Mobile segment continued its strong growth in the second quarter of 2019. Compared to the previous quarter, the number of subscribers increased by 14,000 to a total of 173,000. This high demand proves that the Mobile subscriptions with unlimited surfing throughout Switzerland and uniquely attractive roaming offers within the EU area are very popular. Furthermore, the roaming data packages for the US and Canada introduced specifically for the summer holidays have made the Mobile offers more attractive and increased customer satisfaction in this segment to unprecedented levels. Strong mobile development in the second quarter has increased our FMC penetration to 16% which results in significant customer value and hence churn benefits for the company.

Overall, the number of subscribers in the TV segment fell slightly by 19,000 compared to the previous quarter, which is nevertheless an improvement in comparison to the fall of 23,000 recorded in Q1 2019 and 32,000 in Q4 2018. With the launch of UPC TV in autumn 2018, the company laid the foundation for a completely new TV experience which drives the aforementioned improvement in the number of subscribers. Today, more than 200,000 of the highly popular UPC TV boxes are on the market, providing a first-class TV experience. Furthermore, as coproducer of THE ROOK, UPC launched its very first international thriller series intended exclusively for its customers. With the umbrella brand #Homemade, MySports also launched a vehicle for in-house productions such as "BigShots", which seamlessly integrated the series of previous high-quality in-house productions.

With only 9,000 fewer subscribers, the situation in the Internet segment is at its best since the fourth quarter of 2017. During the second quarter of this year, UPC connected more than 3 million households to its fibre optic cable network. Thanks to the speed increase introduced in Q1, these households can now surf the net at speeds of 600 Mbit/s. The current average surfing speed for UPC customers has meanwhile risen to more than 250 Mbit/s. Before the end of the year, the highest speed ist to be increased nationwide to 1 Gbit/s. Accordingly, UPC will make a key contribution to the digitisation process in Switzerland throughout its entire distribution area, in urban and rural areas alike. Providing optimum support for high surfing speeds and thus ensuring the best possible connectivity, the Modem Connect Box is now used by three quarters of our Internet customers.

UPC's business customer segment grew in the first half of the year of 2019. Compared to the period last year, revenue rose by 2.6%. The element which stands out in this reporting quarter in the key accounts segment was the delivery and service contract concluded for an initial period of five years with the media company SRG SSR. In accordance with this contract, UPC will not only provide the basic network for the company's 34 sites (regional studios, broadcasting and data centres), but it is also tasked with developing a total of 22 first-division football and ice hockey stadiums. At the same time, SGR SSR's corporate network will be completely rebuilt and will be made suitable for future audio and video requirements thanks to bandwidths of several hundred Gbit/s. In addition, existing contracts were expanded further or new business relationships were established with well-known companies such as Unilabs, CH Media and Jet Aviation AG.

According to the growth plan, UPC continues to invest strongly in the digitisation and simplification of processes and systems. In the second quarter of 2019, the company implemented a new interface designed to simplify considerably the handling of customer requests, contributing to a highly time-efficient handling process. The aim is to introduce similar programs and interfaces which will also help further increase customer satisfaction in all areas and via all channels. At the same time, the company expanded its local presence through a new store in the Shoppi Tivoli shopping centre as well as several boutiques in mobile-zone branches.

Photos may be reprinted free of charge

Severina Pascu, CEO UPC, © UPC

Infographic Q2 2019

Media representatives are welcome to contact us for more information:

UPC

Media Relations

Switzerland

Tel. +41 58 388 99 99

media.relations@upc.ch

@UPC_Switzerland