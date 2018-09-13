Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Second round of tariff-related aid to farmers may come in December: USDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 08:18pm CEST
Soybean plants are seen on a farm near Norborne, Missouri

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A second round of tariff-related aid to U.S. farmers could be announced in December, according to a white paper released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday.

The government model used to account for growers' losses may factor in new tariff levels enacted against trade partners, such as China or the European Union, according to the paper. It does not state how much money could be directed to farmers, or how such funds would be split up.

The aid package, originally announced at $12 billion in July, includes cash payments for farmers of soybeans, sorghum, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy and hogs.

The USDA said in August that its farm aid package would - in the first part - include $4.7 billion in direct payments to farmers to help offset losses from retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports this season.

It also includes $1.2 billion in government purchases of fruits, nuts, rice, legumes, beef, pork and milk for distribution to food banks and nutrition programs, as well as some $200 million for a trade promotion program to develop new markets.

"The second part will be announced, if necessary, in December and may account for other factors, such as new tariff levels, regional basis effects, or other market conditions that may have mitigated some of the trade damages," according to the paper.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago; Writing by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Paul Simao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58pWall Street gains with Apple, easing trade concerns
RE
08:55pECB's Draghi should help Italy, 'not just criticise' - Salvini
RE
08:50pBOE's Carney says UK house prices would fall more than 35 percent after no-deal Brexit - the Times
RE
08:48pMURKOWSKI : U.S. Stands Ready to Help Diversify Europe’s Energy Supply
PU
08:41pArgentine peso weakens to new record low close of 39.9 per dollar
RE
08:38pOil drops two percent from four-month highs as economic concerns threaten demand
RE
08:20pCalling all bands in Texas to participate in the Battle of the Bands hosted by Hub Streat Plano and Texas Select Radio
SE
08:18pSECOND ROUND OF TARIFF-RELATED AID TO FARMERS MAY COME IN DECEMBER : Usda
RE
08:18pU.S. Budget Deficit Widened in August, Treasury Says
DJ
08:15pEx-Deerfield partners get prison in case over U.S. agency leaks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
2Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
3Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
4Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.