Secondary Tickets Market 2020-2024 | Growth in Online Secondary Ticketing Platforms to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/13/2020 | 07:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the secondary tickets market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.96 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005652/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global secondary tickets market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growth in online secondary ticketing platforms has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, rise in fraudulent activities might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Secondary Tickets Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Secondary Tickets Market is segmented as below:

Event type

  • Sports Events
  • Concerts
  • Performing Arts
  • Movies

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

Secondary Tickets Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our secondary tickets market report covers the following areas:

  • Secondary Tickets Market Size
  • Secondary Tickets Market Trends
  • Secondary Tickets Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies use of blockchain for ticketing as one of the prime reasons driving the secondary tickets market growth during the next few years.

Secondary Tickets Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the secondary tickets market, including some of the vendors such as Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, eBay Inc., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, viagogo AG and Vivid Seats LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the secondary tickets market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Secondary Tickets Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist secondary tickets market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the secondary tickets market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the secondary tickets market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of secondary tickets market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
