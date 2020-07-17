Log in
Secretary Brouillette Addresses U.S.-India SEP Ministerial

07/17/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Since February, we've seen COVID-19 arise and exact a serious toll on our peoples and their economies, as well as on world energy markets. Today's meeting reflected our determination to emerge boldly from the crisis and continue on this crucial path.

It helps to have a common perspective on energy. The United States and India share a bedrock belief that there is no distinction between 'good' and 'bad' energy. We are committed to deploying every energy fuel and technology at our disposal.

This mutual understanding opens up exciting opportunities for collaboration.

After seeing today's presentations, I'm delighted by how we're pursuing these opportunities under the SEP.

One of these opportunities concerns oil and gas development and trade.

We already have an industry-led U.S.-India Gas Task Force, which supports our shared goal of expanding India's gas sector and promoting America's energy exports.

We're beginning to collaborate on strategic petroleum reserves, as evidenced by the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Petroleum Reserves Cooperation we're signing with Minister Pradhan today.

We're collaborating on renewable energy, nuclear energy, and energy efficiency. We're striving to enhance flexible operations of coal power plants and to strengthen and modernize our energy infrastructure, ensuring a more resilient electric grid. We're forging ahead on research and development involving smart grids and energy storage to make our clean energy more reliable, and on carbon capture utilization and storage to make our reliable energy cleaner. We're seeking to meet tomorrow's challenges by encouraging more women to enter the energy sector and by advocating for more women in leadership positions.

As our partnership continues to grow, I'm excited about how we can increase our already-expanding energy trade.

U.S. crude oil exports to India jumped from 26,000 barrels per day in 2017 to an average of 256,000 barrels per day in 2019 - a nearly tenfold increase. Through May of this year, India received 68 shipments of U.S. natural gas as LNG, totaling 234.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf). And India is now the world's single largest importer of U.S. coal.

Today is just the beginning of what we can do together to strengthen the security and expand the prosperity of both nations.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 15:30:01 UTC
