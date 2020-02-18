Secretary Perdue Joins Western Hemisphere Ag Ministers for Session at Agricultural Outlook Forum

(Washington, D.C, February 18, 2020) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will host agricultural leaders from key Western Hemisphere countries at USDA's 96th Agricultural Outlook Forum February 20-21 in Arlington, Virginia.

Joining Secretary Perdue at a February 21 plenary session, titled 'Feeding the World through Innovation,' will be Argentina's Minister for Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries Luis Basterra, Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau, and Mexico's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Villalobos. They will discuss cooperative approaches to promoting agricultural innovation and global trade as foundations of global food security.

'Last May, agricultural leaders from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico joined me on the margins of the G-20 in Niigata, Japan, to affirm our intent to work together to champion global agricultural trade based on sound science. We represent some of the most productive farmers on the planet and have a common responsibility to feed our growing world population. Only by continuing to embrace innovative and transformative technologies are we as a world going to be able to produce enough food, fiber, and fuel for the future,' Secretary Perdue said. 'I'm delighted we are able to come together once again to continue building the momentum and furthering our dialogue at this year's Agricultural Outlook Forum.'

The 2020 Outlook Forum is themed 'The Innovation Imperative: Shaping the Future of Agriculture.' The Forum's plenary panel and several breakout sessions will focus on the central role science and innovation play in driving future growth and addressing challenges facing farmers.

The Forum is USDA's oldest and largest annual gathering. It brings together more than 1,500 participants from the U.S. and around the world, including producers, processors, policymakers, government officials, and nongovernmental organizations. The Forum's program includes more than 30 sessions and 100 expert speakers.

Follow the conversation at #AgOutlook on USDA's Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

